Minecraft players earn the "Saddle Up" achievement when they tame a horse for the first time in Bedrock Edition.

Horses are passive mobs that can be encountered in-game, which can be most often encountered in plains and savanna biomes. They are similar to their real world counterparts, and they have the potential to act as companions, transportation aides, and beast of burden for players.

However, Minecraft players will need to tame a wild horse in order to fully access all of the benefits that the animal can offer. Fortunately, the process of taming a horse is not all that difficult and is a rather simple process.

Successfully taming a horse will even grant players a new achievement to boot.

This article breaks down how players can obtain the "Saddle Up" achievement in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Saddle Up

In order for Minecraft players to tame a horse, they will need to find one out in the wilds first. Horses typically spawn in plains and savanna biomes, most often in herds of two to six different horses.

Minecraft players who are having trouble finding an appropriate biome that contains horses can refer to this full guide that details how players can find almost any specific biome in Minecraft.

There are 35 different possible coloration and marking combinations for horses. This means that players may have to scour the wilds of Minecraft for sometime to find their desired looking horse.

Villages that spawn in with stables also have the potential to contain a horse or two inside.

Two horses encountered out in the wild in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

However, the most traditional method for this achievement is finding a horse out in the wild. This method allows for players to truly call that horse their own once tamed.

The method for taming a horse is actually a relatively quick process. Minecraft players will need to continually attempt to ride the animal until it is tamed.

The control for this command varies depending on what device players are using. By default it is right click on the mouse for PC, the LT button for an Xbox controller, the L2 button for a Play Station controller, and the ZL button on the Nintendo Switch.

Successfully taming a horse in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Horses will constantly buck off Minecraft players until their trust has been earned. Minecraft players will just need a little perseverance, and the horse will be tamed with enough attempts at riding it.

Red hearts will appear floating from the horse as a visual cue once it has been successfully tamed. Once a player has successfully tamed their first horse, they will earn the "Saddle Up" achievement.

