Minecraft players can ring the bell in a village, in order to summon the Iron Golem and tell villagers to rush to the safety of their homes.

Activating the bell will summon the Iron Golem of the village towards the bell, and notify villagers to flee into their homes. Players who activate the bell while a hostile enemy is in the village will be eligible to receive an achievement.

Unfortunately, the achievement is notoriously buggy, which means that players may have some difficulty with completing it. Luckily, there is a neat trick that players can use in order to work around it.

This article breaks down how to utilize a bell to protect a village in Minecraft, and thus explains how to earn the "Sound the Alarm!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Sound the Alarm!

In order to earn this achievement, Minecraft players are first going to need to find a Minecraft village that has a bell. If a village has generated into the game with a bell, the bell itself can usually be found near the center of the village.

A bell in the middle of a desert village in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have found the bell, they will need to wait until it is night in order for hostile monsters to spawn. After hostile mobs such as zombies and skeletons have spawned, players will simply need to lure at least one of them into the village.

Advertisement

Minecraft players should then ring the bell to summon the Iron Golem to defeat one of these mobs. During this time, the villagers should rush into their homes, the golem should defeat the monsters, and after that, players will be granted the "Sound the Alarm!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

If for some reason, players did not receive the achievement by doing this, players can utilize the backup strategy.

Instead of relying on hostile mobs to count as the hostile enemy, players themselves can become the hostile enemy to trigger the achievement.

During any time of the day, Minecraft players should attack one of the villagers inside of the village. This will cause the player to become a hostile enemy, so they can then rush over to the bell and quickly ring it.

Minecraft players should be careful with this strategy as the Iron Golem will now be hostile to the player. Since the player rang the bell, the Iron Golem will also already be moving towards where the player is located.

Advertisement

Players can then either defeat the golem or flee from the village before they are killed.

Either way, Minecraft players should be granted the "Sound the Alarm!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

RELATED: Minecraft Achievement Guide: We're being attacked!