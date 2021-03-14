Though a bit tricky to do, pandas can be bred in Minecraft with some clever placement and usage of bamboo.

Most of the animals that can be encountered in Minecraft can be bred in order to produce cute and adorable babies. These babies are much smaller versions of the regular adult animals, which will eventually grow into adults over time.

Pandas are no different, as players can breed two different pandas together in order to produce an offspring.

However, unlike pretty much all of the other animals found in the Minecraft world, pandas require an additional condition to be met in order to breed successfully.

To breed pandas, players are going to need to place eight blocks of bamboo within close proximity of two pandas.

This article breaks down how to breed two pandas in Minecraft, and thus explains how to obtain the "Zoologist" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Zoologist

To earn the "Zoologist" achievement, Minecraft players are going to need to locate two different pandas first. Pandas can be a bit rare to come by, and they can only be found in jungle biomes.

These mobs spawn as single mobs or in groups of two, which means players may need to search a bit more depending on their luck.

Minecraft players who are facing trouble with finding a jungle biome on their game world can refer to this guide, which explains how to find pretty much any biome in any specific game world.

Once players have found their pandas, they should fence them off in a relatively safe location. This step is optional, but will eliminate the risk of the pandas wandering off while players go and perform the next step required.

In order to breed pandas, players are going to need at least 10 pieces of bamboo. Bamboo can be found throughout the jungles of Minecraft, particularly in bamboo variants.

Bamboo can also be acquired as a junk item while fishing in jungles or inside of chests in jungle temples and shipwrecks.

With the necessary bamboo in hand, players should travel back to where their two pandas are located. Unlike most of the other animals in Minecraft, pandas require an extra condition in order to be bred successfully.

Players are going to need to plant eight pieces of bamboo near the two pandas that they want to breed. Then, players should feed each panda a single piece of bamboo.

If all the conditions have been met, hearts will appear as a visual cue above the pandas and they will begin breeding. In just a moment or two, a baby panda will be spawned into the game and Minecraft players will have earned the "Zoologist" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

If the pandas start to eat the bamboo that they were given instead of going into love mode, players will need to double check the bamboo that they planted earlier.

It is essential that there are at least eight blocks worth of bamboo within a five block radius of both pandas, in order for them to breed successfully.

