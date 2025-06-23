Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on announces 1.5 update, featuring cuter wolves

Minecraft Bedrock's popular add-on, Actions & Stuff, recently announced a brand new update 1.5, in which they teased what they will be adding. This add-on was first released on December 24, 2024, and has already received numerous new features through regular updates. It will now be receiving a fifth update, which will be smaller than other updates, but still add meaningful features.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the Actions & Stuff 1.5 update for Minecraft Bedrock.

Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on developers reveal new features for the 1.5 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The developers of Actions & Stuff, Oreville Studios, recently posted on their official X account about the 1.5 update. In this video post, they mainly explained that the update will bring new kinds of wolf animations. Wolves are one of the most popular pet mobs in the game. Almost every player has one since it can fight off any hostile mob or entity.

In vanilla Minecraft, wolves have an extremely basic animation. They can move their body to dry themselves after being submerged in water, sit down, tilt their head, and run.

Ad

Since real-life dogs have a lot more personality and fluid movements, Actions & Stuff developers have also created new animations inspired by real-life dogs.

In the video, the developers show that if a player enters a house and their pet wolf detects their presence, the pet will jump around in excitement and wag its tail. The video also showcased other animations like different lying postures, and even realistic sleepiness that dogs experience, where they slowly close their eyes, but get disturbed by a sound.

Ad

As of now, Oreville Studios has only showcased these features coming to the Actions & Stuff 1.5 update. There are strong chances that the developers will be bringing more features to the update, apart from these new wolf animations.

What does Actions & Stuff offer in Minecraft Bedrock?

Actions & Stuff have livelier animations than other resource packs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Actions & Stuff is a highly detailed add-on for Bedrock Edition that drastically changes the overall look and feel of Minecraft. It changes the overall textures and graphics of the game, while also bringing new mob and player animations.

Ad

Most Minecraft's mobs and characters have generally basic animations, except for newer mobs like Warden, Creaking, Allay, etc. This add-on brings those modern animations to every mob in the game, even the oldest ones like cows, creepers, zombies, chickens, etc. Each mob looks much livelier and realistic, further increasing the game's immersion.

Furthermore, the add-on also changes the texture for each block and item, making it feel like a completely different game altogether. Because of its polished textures and animations, Actions & Stuff is one of the popular add-ons for Bedrock Edition.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!