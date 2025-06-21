4 best coal alternatives in Minecraft

Coal is one of the most important items in Minecraft. It is one of the first resources gathered by players since it allows them to smelt items in a furnace and also create torches to see better in dark caves. While coal cannot be replaced by any other item to make torches for survival, it can be replaced by a number of resources in a furnace.

Ad

Here are some of the best coal alternatives that can be used as fuel in Minecraft.

List of 4 best alternatives to coal as a fuel in Minecraft

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

1) Bamboo

Bamboo can be farmed and used as fuel (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Bamboo might be the least efficient fuel to be used in a furnace, but it can be a great coal alternative if players create a farm for it in Minecraft. One bamboo can only smelt 0.25 of an item and can only burn for 2.5 seconds. Hence, four of them are required to burn one full item.

Ad

Trending

However, a large bamboo farm is quite easy to create, and it can produce multiple stacks of the plant within a few hours. All those stacks of bamboo can then be used to smelt items with ease. Players can simply place one stack of bamboo and then quickly place another when it runs out.

2) Blaze Rod

Blaze rods can burn for a long time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Blaze rods are another great alternative to coal since they can smelt 12 items at once, while burning for 120 seconds. Since it has more burning capacity than coal, it can be a great alternative.

Ad

To get loads of blaze rods, players can create a blaze spawner farm. Blaze spawners can be found in Nether Fortresses, which can be enclosed from all sides so that blaze spawners inside the box and fall to the killing chamber, where they can be killed.

Blaze rods can not only be used for a coal alternative as fuel, but can also be used to brew potions and create eyes of ender.

Ad

3) Lava

Lava is a dangerous but most efficient coal alternative (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lava is one of the best coal alternatives as a fuel in Minecraft. Since lava is the hottest resource in the game, one bucket of lava can easily burn 100 items at once. Many players create a lava farm to get infinite lava for fuel in a furnace.

Ad

A lava farm can be made using pointed dripstone and a cauldron, as shown in the picture above. Players need to place lava on top of the entire farm, then place pointed dripstone on the underside of the block right below the lava. Once this is done, lava will start dripping from the pointed dripstone.

If cauldrons are placed underneath the pointed dripstone, the container will fill up with lava that can be scooped using a bucket. The main trick is that lava in the upper part of the farm will not deplete, making it an infinite lava farm to be used as fuel.

Ad

4) Wood

Wood can also burn when players run out of coal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since coal has been such an important and somewhat obvious fuel in Minecraft, many players might not even realize that they can burn wood in order to smelt items as well. Since wood is normally used as a building block, not many people commonly burn it to smelt, but it can be a great alternative if they are unable to find coal in the wilderness.

Ad

Wood is one of the most abundant resources in Minecraft. Any tree in the Overworld can be chopped, and its blocks can be smelted in a furnace. One wood block of any kind will only smelt 1.5 items. Hence, players will have to burn quite a lot of wood if they want to smelt a decent amount of items in a furnace.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!