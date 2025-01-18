How to make Minecraft Bedrock bamboo farm

Bamboo is a vegetation in Minecraft that mainly grows in jungle biomes. It is one of the tallest vegetation in the game, stretching to around 12 to 16 blocks. Over the years, the community has found several uses for it, such as fuel for furnaces and a material for crafting building blocks. Hence, considering bamboo's usefulness, an automatic farm for it will surely prove to be handy.

Here is a short guide on how to make a bamboo farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Steps to make a bamboo farm in Minecraft Bedrock

1) Resources required for the farm

Resource needed for the farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, you must gather all the resources required to build a bamboo farm. The blocks and items mentioned below are only to create a five-block-long bamboo farm. If you want a bigger one, you can do so by collecting more resources and extending the farm in the same format as explained below. Here is the list of all the resources required:

Trending

One stack of building blocks

Five bamboo items

Five hoppers

Five pistons

Five observers

Five redstone dust

Five mud

Fifteen glass blocks

One chest

2) Build the storage and hopper area

Connect the first hopper to the chest and the rest to the first hopper (Image via Mojang Studios)

After gathering the resources, start by creating a five-block-long trench and a single hole beside it in the middle as shown in the pictures. Place one chest in the hole, and connect it with the first hopper placed in the middle of the trench. Then place other hoppers that connect to the first hopper. These hoppers will essentially take all the bamboo and store them in the chest.

3) Place mud, bamboo and pistons

Place mud on top of hoppers, with bamboo on them and pistons on top (Image via Mojang Studios)

After the storage system is ready, you must place five mud blocks on top of each hopper. Mud can easily be made using a water bottle on dirt, coarse dirt, or rooted dirt blocks.

Place five bamboo items on top of each mud block. Then place a two-block tall wall made of building blocks and place pistons facing the bamboo plants. You can see the picture provided above for reference.

4) Place observers on top of pistons and connect them

Place observers on top of pistons and connect with redstone dust (Image via Mojang Studios)

Right on top of the piston line, you must place observers facing the bamboo plantation area. Right behind the observer blocks, you must place redstone dust on the building block, connecting the observers with each other.

The aim of the farm is that the bamboo will gradually grow till it reaches the level of an observer. The observer will then detect the bamboo block in front of it and send a redstone signal to all the pistons to work. The pistons will then break the bamboo blocks and they will drop as items on the mud block below. From there, they will go down to the hoppers and to the chest.

5) Finish the farm by covering the rest of the area

Cover the rest of the area so that bamboo items do not fall out (Image via Mojang Studios)

Finally, you can finish the farm by covering all open areas with building blocks, and the front of the farm with glass so that you can see it in action. All areas must be covered to ensure that the broken bamboo items only fall on the mud block so that they can be sucked into the hopper.

This will complete the bamboo farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!