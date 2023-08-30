10 best farms to have in Minecraft Bedrock

Farms stand as the backbone of any Minecraft Bedrock survival world. They are crucial in sustaining your survival and propelling you into end-game content. From providing food to yielding valuable entities like iron and gold, wood blocks, XP, shulker shells, and more, these farms offer a wide range of benefits that can be favorable for you in the game.

In this article, we'll delve into the ten best farms that will not only elevate your gameplay but also ensure you're well-equipped for every challenge that comes your way.

Cow farm, Crop farm, and eight other farms you must have in Minecraft Bedrock

1. Cow farm

Cow farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The cow farm is one of the foundational farms you should establish early in your Minecraft journey. Food is the cornerstone of survival, and the cow farm offers a straightforward solution. With a quick setup, you can produce a multitude of baby cows, providing a consistent source of steak.

This simple yet reliable farm is a game-changer, requiring minimal effort and granting a bountiful supply of resources for nourishment and beyond.

2. Crop farm

Crop farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

As you progress in your world, a villager-powered crop farm becomes a valuable asset. This automated farm offers an abundance of carrots, potatoes, and wheat, which can be transformed into baked potatoes or bread. The beauty lies in its self-sufficiency, allowing you to focus on other aspects of the game while reaping the benefits of a consistent food source.

A villager-powered crop farms are great because they are fully automatic and you do not need to handle them at all. This gives you a lot more time to build other things and play the game without having to worry about starving to death.

3. AFK Fish farm

AFK Fish farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Early-game survival becomes more manageable with an AFK fish farm. This farm can give you up to 20 different items and it barely takes any effort at all. AFK fish farms are also a great source of food early in the game.

From fishing rods to enchantment books, the rewards are substantial. Moreover, it's an excellent food source, offering versatility and enabling you to leapfrog into the late-game phase with upgraded gear and enchantments.

4. Iron farm

Iron farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

An iron farm stands as an indispensable asset for any Minecraft player. While the 1.18 update increases iron availability, an iron farm eliminates the need for tedious mining sessions.

From crafting tools and armor to redstone components, iron is a pivotal resource. By establishing an iron farm, you ensure a steady supply, freeing up time for more exciting ventures.

5. Villager Trading Hall

Villager Trading Hall (Image via Mojang Studios)

As you dive into villager mechanics, creating a trading hall opens doors to end-game possibilities. These villages sell dozens of different items, and if you do it right, you can have renewable diamond weapons, armor, and tools. You can also buy any enchantment book in the entire game from these librarians as well.

Though challenging to work with, optimizing their trades and discounts can be highly rewarding, leading to a thriving economy of resources and advantages.

6. XP farms

Guardian farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Experience is something that every Minecraft player needs for enchanting, combining items, and just for flexing as well. Spawner farms aren't really that good unless you can get four mob spawners or more. A single blaze spawner is pretty good, but a double blaze spawner is even better.

A well-designed XP farm, such as a guardian farm, is essential for a seamless late-game experience. It provides fish for food and diverse building materials, making it a versatile addition to your arsenal.

7. Lava farm

Lava farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Smelting is an activity that everyone performs in Minecraft once in a while. A lava farm, a new possibility in 1.17, provides an infinite fuel source for your furnaces.

Every single bucket of the lava smelts a stack and 36 or 100 items. It's just a ton of stuff and moreover, the buckets are renewable so you can keep on reusing them. These buckets ensure you are well-equipped to handle any smelting needs, from glass to food and beyond, without worrying about running out of fuel.

8. Sugarcane farm

Sugarcane farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

For aspiring Elytra users, a sugarcane farm is a must. These can only be built on a Bedrock edition, but a simple farm like this one produces 18 thousand sugarcane per hour and that is more than enough for all the rockets you might need for Elytra.

The automated nature of the farm ensures a steady supply, freeing you from the hassle of manual cultivation. This should definitely be on your priority list and you must also watch out for pigs breaking the redstone connection of this farm.

9. Bonemeal farm

Bonemeal farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Bonemeal's versatility in powering crops, plants, and other mechanisms cannot be overstated. A moss farm, for instance, generates an excess of bone meal, enabling you to maximize its potential in various applications.

From powering your sugar cane, your bamboo, or your kelp farms to making automatic crop farms and dye farms, you can use a bone meal to do a thousand different things on the Bedrock edition .

10. Tree farm

Tree farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Wood is a fundamental building material in Minecraft, used extensively in crafting and construction. A tree farm, particularly one powered by bone meal, ensures a consistent supply of this vital resource.

As of the 1.17 update, you can also have completely playerless tree farms using azalea. It fully grows a tree and then takes it away and puts it into storage.

By implementing these 10 farms, you can ensure a prosperous and fulfilling gaming experience. From securing sustenance to acquiring valuable resources, these farms cover every aspect of the game's mechanics.