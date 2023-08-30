Top 10 broken farms in Minecraft

Farms in Minecraft are a crucial element of the game. It can range from a simple crop farm to an elaborated automatic farm. Some farms in Minecraft are extremely overpowered to the point where players can reap maximum benefits from them. Although constructing such farms may appear burdensome, the reaped rewards are worth the effort put in. These farms not only make things much simpler for players but also add value to the survival world.

This article lists 10 truly mind-boggling farms that can change the whole Minecraft experience for players.

Top 10 overpowered farms in Minecraft

10) Hoglin Farm

Hoglins are the Nether alternative to pigs in Minecraft. They are a hostile mob, unlike their counterparts. However, they drop pork chops similar to their brethren, making it the best source of food in the nether.

To gain the maximum reward, this farm should be made on the nether roof above a crimson biome. This farm can produce up to 3,500 drops per hour. Hence, this would be the best way to get food for players who want to challenge themselves with an only-Nether world.

9) Bone meal Farm

Bone meal can be considered the fertilizer of Minecraft. It can also be used to produce dyes. The easiest way to get hold of bone meal would be from bones dropped by skeletons when killed.

Bone meals expedite the growth of crops and trees, thereby making them a sought-after item. This farm produces up to 6,500 bone meal per hour.

8) Bamboo farm

Bamboo, till recent updates, had very limited use in Minecraft. However, its use to make scaffolds made it a sort-out block. Therefore, when the ability to craft wood from bamboo rolled out, it significantly increased the demand for bamboo. The bamboo farm mentioned above can produce around 10,000 bamboo per hour.

7) Sugarcane Farm

Sugarcane is a key ingredient in many crafting recipes in Minecraft such as books, rockets, TNTs, and sugar. This simple yet efficient farm design allows the harvesting of sugarcane at approximately 15,000 sugarcane per hour. This farm is completely automatic. Hence, once built, players can work on other projects while this farm chugs along heaps of sugarcane.

6) Mob Farm

Mobs in Minecraft can be categorized into three categories: passive, neutral, and hostile. Each mob drops certain items when killed. These items can range from rotten flesh to enchanted bows. Therefore, creating a mob farm provides players with a plethora of items that are useful to them in-game.

This farm requires a large amount of blocks. However, they can drop up to 15,000+ items per hour.

5) Wood Farm

Wood is one of the most valuable blocks in Minecraft. Though easily acquirable, it is required quite a lot in most builds and recipes. The recent updates have also introduced new types of wood that players can get their hands on. When optimized properly, the wood farm can generate almost 20,000 wooden logs per hour.

The sheer amount of wooden logs produced by this farm is massive. After building this contraption, players will never have to worry about wood in their entire gameplay.

4) Endermen XP farm

Endermen are neutral mobs that players can come across in all three dimensions. When slain, these endermen sometimes drop ender pearls and some level of XP. Therefore, creating an endermen XP farm provides players XP that is essential for enchanting as well as loads of ender pearls.

The End dimension is home to Endermen. That makes it the perfect place to build an Endermen farm. Using this farm, players can harvest approximately 35 XP levels in just a minute.

3) Gold Farm

Gold is a treasure to behold, whether in real life or Minecraft. It is the currency of the Nether dimension. Hence, mining for it can be grueling and dull. The best alternative is to build a gold farm, preferably above the nether roof. To get maximum output, this farm will comprise various layers of magma blocks that spawn zombified piglins.

These piglings are lured to their death, where they drop golden nuggets and other items. This farm can produce an impressive amount of 50,000+ items per hour.

2) Iron Farm

Iron in Minecraft is the first ore that a player amasses to move forward in the game. Just like wood, players cannot progress in a game without iron. Therefore, having a surplus of iron is never a waste. That said, there are various iron farms that a player can build depending upon their needs and tenacity.

The above iron farm can produce a whopping 83,000 iron per hour. However, this build is extremely time-consuming and requires an enormous amount of resources. The farm comprises several small iron farms combined together as one. Nonetheless, if you are a player who does not mind putting in hours of work, then this might be for you.

1) Stacking Raid Farm

One of the most insane and broken farms currently present in Minecraft is the stacking raid farm. This farm can produce up to a whopping 100,000 items per hour. The optimum location to build such a farm would be over water and about seven chunks away from the landmass.

Although this farm requires a massive amount of time and resources, the rewards earned by it are also colossal.

The aforementioned farms are immensely time-consuming and challenging. Therefore, it may be difficult for a beginner to build them and require some amount of expertise. However, for players who have scoured their Minecraft world and are looking to expand their horizons, these builds are right up their alley.