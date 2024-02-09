"Minecraft actually added something good?": Minecraft players are loving the new wind charge feature

Minecraft is no stranger to controversies, such as Mojang enforcing stronger censorship of the game's chat or overpromising new features and later underdelivering. This means that when the community embraces a change or addition as a great new feature, it is a cause for celebration. Minecraft version 1.21's wind charges are the most recent addition to capture the hearts and minds of players.

In a post on the r/Minecraft subreddit discussing the new wind charges in Minecraft, Redditor u/Odd_Bookkeeper2163 said:

"Minecraft actually added something good?"

All about Minecraft's new wind charges

The newly added wind charges have so many little niche abilities it is almost dizzying. The first that players are likely to experience is their knockback abilities, as hostile breeze mobs are going to launch you around trial chambers by attacking you with them. When defeated, breeze will drop between four and six charges, currently unaffected by the looting enchantment.

Player thrown wind charges also have a knockback effect, even affecting the user should they stand too close when it lands. This self-knockback might seem bad, but it is actually a major boon. You can use wind charges to jump across wider gaps, clear taller obstacles, negate fall damage, take elytra flight, climb up sheer cliffs, and push hostile mobs away.

Additionally, charges can force doors, gates, and trapdoors to blow open or slam shut, cause heavy bells to ring, levers to flip, and even press buttons and pressure plates.

With the ability to interact with so many different components from a distance, the redstone community is currently scrambling to come up with new and interesting uses for wind charge in Minecraft, including powered doors, bases, and farms.

Minecraft community discusses wind charges

A break from recent norms, wind charges have almost received universal praise online, with players excited about all of the new potential uses of this unique item.

Parkour players are excited that the movement skill ceiling has been increased again and that there are new and interesting maps to build that take the advanced movement potential of the wind charge into account.

Redstone engineers are excited about having another option for redstone signal transmission, as well as the potential to break wind charges and create truly wireless redstone. Behaviors such as those discovered by user u/Mireole (in the embed above) have some exciting implications about moving a redstone signal large distances if they can be reliably recreated and are not bugs Mojang has yet to patch out.

Casual players are ecstatic at the benefits to movement that wind charges bring. Players can jump more than 10 blocks into the air, build simple and cheap player launchers to take flight with their elytra or use wind charges as a water bucket replacement to cancel fall damage, as they have a more generous timing window.

With a plethora of interesting uses and fun in-game mechanics, wind charges are shaping up to be one of the most anticipated features in update 1.21, alongside their source, the breeze mob in Minecraft.