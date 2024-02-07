Minecraft "All realms have been updated" message: What does it mean?

Minecraft's update history is no secret. In fact, the strong history of passionate development is one of the main reasons that the game has garnered a passionate playerbase over all these years. However, despite there having been so many updates and bug fixes, sometimes things just do not go according to plan. One such instance took place recently with the release of Minecraft 1.20.60. with a large number of players receiving the "All realms have been updated" message.

This article will go over what exactly the "All realms have been updated" message means within Bedrock.

What Minecraft's realm update message normally means

The Minecraft realms update reminder text (Image via Mojang)

Normally, players do not see the "All realms have been updated" prompt. Minecraft's launcher is quite effective at keeping the game up to date automatically, meaning there should almost never be a discrepancy between your game version and the current release unless you have manually changed your game version.

However, if the Minecraft realms update reminder can be seen from the friends tab, then it means that the version of the game that you are running does not match up with the version currently running on realms, typically the most recent release.

This means that if you see the reminder prompt, you should exit the game. you can then reopen the launcher. If the game does not automatically update, you can force the game to update. Once updated, relaunch the game, and realms should be accessible.

Minecraft players discuss problems with the "All realms have been updated" message

February 7, 2024, was not a normal day for Minecraft players. Rather than updating the game and continuing to build up a Minecraft survival base among friends, players were instead stuck on the main menu.

Barred from realms and told to update the game, players from both different countries and consoles all reported the same strange phenomena—despite updating the game, even fully reinstalling Minecraft in some cases, realms was still reporting that they were on an outdated version of the game.

So many players were experiencing this strange issue that even Reddit threads for similar bugs, which were over a year old, started receiving new comments.

Thankfully, the community turned this awful and annoying bug into a wholesome rallying moment, with many members of the online spaces thankful that it wasn't just their game having an issue. However, some players also pointed out that this bug was first reported in 2020.

Theories about the Minecraft realms bug

Due to the sheer number of players all experiencing the issue, one thing was clear right off the bat—the issue was from Mojang's side, and so the solution must also come from them. However, the ample time waiting for a fix also allowed Minecraft fans time to theorize about just what went wrong on the server side of things.

There are two main ideas among fans. The first is that all realms updated simultaneously as soon as Mojang pushed the update, but players were unable to update until the version was released in their timezone, effectively locking them out of realms for a few hours.

The second theory is that either realms did not update properly or realms is not able to accurately register what version of the game a player is on.

Thankfully, the issue seems to be automatically resolving itself for many players. This is likely due to realms slowly updating to the new game version in the background, bringing player game versions and realm game versions in line.