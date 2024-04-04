Minecraft April Fools 2024: All mobs with potato-themed texture in Poisonous Potato update

Minecraft received a surprisingly big update for April Fools 2024, and a lot of things were introduced to it. More importantly, the patch focuses on the Poisonous Potato dimension and all the entities and items within it. Potato-themed mobs, such as the potato cow, sheep, chicken, and villagers are just some of the prominent inclusions.

Almost every mob has received a new texture update for the Poisonous Potato update. From the chicken to the recently added armadillo mob, they have all been ‘potatofied.’

This article lists all the mobs with potato-themed textures in the Poisonous Potato update.

Minecraft April Fools mobs with potato-themed textures in Poisonous Potato update

Armadillo

Rolled-up armadillo (Image via Mojang Studios)

The armadillo might look normal in the Minecraft Poisonous Potato update until it rolls up upon detecting any threat.

In this update, the armadillo has a different texture when it's rolled up compared to how it looks in the overworld. It does not look exactly like a potato and resembles an overripe watermelon instead.

Bee

The bee (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bee has also received a new potato texture in the game. However, it might not be too obvious since its normal texture is also yellow in color.

In this update, the bee looks like a giant flying potato that can sting the player.

Chicken

Chicken The husk in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the Poisonous Potato update, the chicken looks more like a zombified chicken than a potato chicken.

Here's a funny question that arises in this regard: if players eat this mob, are they eating a chicken potato or a potato chicken? Well, enter the Poisonous Potato dimension in Minecraft and find out.

Cow

Cow in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the Poisonous Potato update, the cow looks like a giant potato with legs. With this addition, Minecraft now has the regular cow, the mooshroom, and the potato cow; the trinity of cows in the game is complete.

Creeper

Creeper in potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

The potato texture on the creeper looks funny, and one cannot help but laugh at the way it looks. However, players must still be careful around it. An explosion of the creeper will not serve them mashed potato but the "Game Over" screen.

Enderman

The Enderman in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

Seeing the enderman with the potato texture is bizarre because it has always been the black and purple mob. With the potato texture, it looks like the enderman is wearing a farmer’s outfit.

Players can use the lashing potato to escape this unsettling mob in case they start chasing and attacking.

Giant

The giant in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

The giant is a very large zombie that does not naturally spawn. Players need to enable cheats and then use commands to summon it in Minecraft.

While the giant looks like a large zombie in the overworld, it looks completely different in the Poisonous Potato update with its blue and green texture.

Husk

The husk in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

The husk does not look that different in the Poisonous Potato update. It has a similar texture to the regular husk in the overworld. It just looks like a normal husk that has been soaked in a swamp of slime and vinegar. A pickled potato husk perhaps?

Pig

The pig in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

The pig has also received a potato texture in Minecraft. Perhaps due to the mob's native texture and pink color, it looks more like a zombified pig rather than a potato pig. At least players can now eat bacon and fries at once.

Sheep

The sheep in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

The sheep looks jarring with the potato texture. In the Poisonous Potato update, the face of the sheep is green. It looks like it's sick and could throw up at any time.

Skeleton

The skeleton in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

The skeleton looks quite threatening with its potato texture. The washed-out yellows and greens make it look dangerous.

Perhaps after the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang could add a toxic skeleton to the game?

Spider

The Spider in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

The potato texture of the spider makes it look like a poisonous mob in Minecraft. This is what the texture of the actual poisonous spider should have been, and perhaps Mojang could update it later.

The combination of white, red, and green makes the potato spider look toxic and dangerous.

Stray

The Stray in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

Out of all the potato mobs, the stray looks the most amazing. Perhaps it's the contrast between the yellowish-green texture and the gray overalls that makes it look really terrifying in a good way.

After introducing the bogged in Minecraft, perhaps Mojang Studios can add another version of the stray to the game.

Villager

The villager in Potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

Besides the animal and hostile mobs, the villagers or testificates have also received the potato texture in Minecraft. Their texture in the Poisonous Potato update is a little bit different from the rest of the mobs as they do not outright look like they are made up of potatoes.

The villagers have green overalls on, and their faces have the texture of a potato, but its very subtle.