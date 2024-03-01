5 best Minecraft archipelago seeds

Minecraft's terrain is the most important feature of any survival world. The resources and structures that players will have access to in a world are determined by the seed, which generates the unique landscapes. This makes selecting a seed that fits the theme of a world vital. It would be hard to do a pirate-themed survival playthrough in a desert world, after all.

One of the most iconic styles of Minecraft world are archipelagos: shattered island chains that stretch for hundreds or thousands of blocks. This style of terrain leads to a ton of inspiration for builds ranging from Atlantis-themed mega bases to classic naval ships in a dockyard.

Detailed below are five of the best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for players looking to settle into one of their own island paradises.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft's 5 best archipelago seeds

1) Shattered Dark Forest

The Minecraft seed's dark oak islands (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -80189727206612551

Archipelago Coordinates: X:2100, Z: -1700

This seed spawns players next to an expansive, frozen ocean. While this ocean contains ocean monuments that players could use to make Minecraft guardian farms, the amazing archipelago is located elsewhere.

A few thousand blocks from spawn is a moderately sized dark oak forest that has been shattered and splintered across several islands. There is also a similarly situated birch forest. While the largest mountain-covered landmass is not quite a naturally generated island, it would be a quick late-game project to convert the entire thing into one huge island.

Before venturing to this island chain, players can get plenty of loot from two villages near spawn. However, one of the outermost islands has a village on it that could also be converted into a Minecraft villager trading hall.

2) Mushroom Archipelago

The huge mushroom archipelago (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4405845803334392203

Main Island: X: -2000, Z: 500

This seed spawns players on a small flower forest beach. This flower forest gives way to sunflower plains and then a cherry grove before leading to a small plains village. Players can get their starting resources from here. They can also access a desert village located in a nearby small badlands biome before heading out to the seed's large mushroom island archipelago next to spawn.

The main island of the chain is more than a thousand blocks long and several hundred blocks wide. This is already a huge area to have free of mobs for building any of Minecraft's many advanced farms.

However, many of the surrounding mushroom islands are also several hundred blocks in area. These huge, safe islands for base building and farming are what make this seed so amazing for players looking to settle on an island chain.

3) Village Island Spawn

The large village archipelago next to spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1162107151502570742

Main Village Island: X: -376, Z: -200

This seed spawns players on a small savanna coastline with several large islands just off the mainland. It is this island chain that makes the seed so great for players looking for archipelagos. The islands are all quite large, meaning there will be enough room to expand a Minecraft starter base and set up farms.

Additionally, this seed features a village on the largest of the islands in the chain, meaning players looking to settle here will have almost immediate access to Minecraft's powerful villager trading system.

4) Five Archipelagos

One of the seed's mushroom archipelagos (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8456836601115516709

Mushroom Archipelago One: X: 0, Z: -1500

X: 0, Z: -1500 Mushroom Archipelago Two: X: -3000 Z: -250

X: -3000 Z: -250 Archipelago One: X: -1000 Z: 300

X: -1000 Z: 300 Archipelago Two: X: -2000 Z: -500

X: -2000 Z: -500 Archipelago Three: X: -2500 Z: -1500

What makes this a great archipelago seed is how many options it gives players. There are two different mushroom island chains, one near frozen oceans and mangrove swamps and the other near dark oak forests, deserts, and badlands. Both are surrounded by structures such as villages, desert temples, and ocean monuments.

The other three archipelagos are regular biomes. They all consist mainly of savanna biomes, though there are some smaller forests present as well. The first island chain is the closest to spawn and is surrounded by badlands and warm oceans. The second is surrounded by birch forests, while the third is near a coastal mountain range.

5) Big Island Bay

The island chain closest to spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1899195334551446105

Closer Islands: X: -500, Z: 400

X: -500, Z: 400 Farther Islands: X: -2000, Z: 500

This seed is amazing for multiplayer games. The spawn is next to four different villages, meaning there is plenty of early-game loot to go around.

Additionally, there are two huge archipelagos in the ocean next to spawn. This is great for servers, as each island could be inhabited by a different team. It is ideal for cooperative servers; one island could be a shopping center and one a minigame hub.

The fact there are two archipelagos also makes this an amazing seed for two-player worlds. Each player could have their own series of islands. For solo players, one area might be for test builds and experimental farms, while the other could be for the finished versions of each of these.