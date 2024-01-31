Minecraft Armadillo update is a turning point for future Mob Votes

The Armadillo mob won Minecraft's 2023 Mob Vote, but it's what happened next that raised eyebrows. Traditionally, mobs that won the voting contest would debut during the next major content update (allays in The Wild Update and sniffers in Trails & Tales). However, the armadillo is bucking the trend by being introduced ahead of the 1.21 update instead of releasing as part of version 1.20.5.

This signifies a change in behavior from Mojang Studios, who has been remarkably consistent when it comes to scheduling Minecraft's content release dates. However, the armadillo's expedited release date may signify what's to come for Mob Vote winners in the future, making them available sooner than previous years have signified.

Why Minecraft's armadillo might change Mob Vote winners' trends in the future

Armadillos' full release date in Minecraft may sign a shift for future Mob Vote winners (Image via Mojang)

With armadillos reportedly being included in update 1.20.5 based on recent developmental beta releases, the little critters may be signifying a change in Mojang's content strategy. If armadillos are, in fact, released in version 1.20.5, they would break the tradition of Mob Vote victors being fully implemented in the major content update following its Minecraft Live announcement.

Although this isn't a certainty, the early debut of armadillos may be a boon for future Mob Vote winners if Mojang follows the armadillo's example with its release schedule. Perhaps future mobs who win the Mob Vote will also see a release date ahead of the major update following the Live presentation. This isn't a certainty, but it's something to think about when late 2024 approaches.

It's no secret that the 2023 Mob Vote was controversial, to say the least. Players have criticized the yearly event and Mojang for not including all three mob contestants while raising accusations that the voting process is rigged in some way. Be that as it may, an earlier release date for future mobs should make some players happy post-Mob Vote.

Armadillos can currently spawn in badlands and savanna biomes (Image via Mojang)

The Mob Vote may continue to be controversial in the future, but the armadillo's expedited release window may be a sign that Mojang is making changes to the way it introduces mobs to the game. For players that enjoy the Mob Vote and appreciate new critters being included, having them fully available in vanilla Minecraft sooner rather than later would certainly be a bonus.

Of course, it's entirely possible that Mojang is implementing the armadillo early for other reasons. It could be that the armadillo hasn't required as much development, or Mojang may be wanting to capitalize on the fact that 2024 is Minecraft's 15th anniversary since its original public release on the TIGSource Forums.

Whichever way, it's unlikely that too many players will be upset with having the armadillo in-game ahead of the 1.21 update, even if they disagree with the Mob Vote itself.