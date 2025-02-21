How to get trimmed armor using command in Minecraft

Armor trims are among the best features Minecraft has received in recent years. For a long time, armor offered the same old designs with a shiny glint for players who chose to enchant their equipment. Armor trims breathed new life into armor and allowed players to don new looks by trimming and adding colors to them.

There are many types of armor trims in the game. Some, like Coast and Wayfinder, are quite easy to find as they generate inside common structures like shipwrecks and ocean ruins. On the other hand, trims like Silence have an extremely low chance of appearing in rare ancient cities.

Finding these structures can be a hassle, and players who want an easier way can use Creative mode or commands to obtain armor trims. The Creative mode inventory is the simplest way to get any armor trim, but if you want a more challenging method, follow this guide to learn the command for trimmed armor in Minecraft.

Minecraft armor trim command

Trimmed armor (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, you can obtain any item using commands, whether it is a stack of netherite blocks or an endless supply of diamonds. For modifiable items like weapons and armor, commands can be used to alter enchantments, durability, and trim designs.

How to get trimmed armor using commands in Minecraft Java

Command to get trimmed armor (Image via Mojang)

The command to get trimmed armor in Minecraft is:

/give player_username armor_name[trim={pattern:pattern_name,material:material_name}]

This command format allows you to obtain armor with an armor trim applied to it. You need to replace player_username with your own username or use @p to target the nearest player. Similarly, replace armor_name with the desired armor piece, such as diamond_chestplate or netherite_leggings.

For trim patterns and materials, use the following options:

Replace pattern_name with:

bolt

coast

dune

eye

flow

host

raiser

rib

sentry

shaper

silence

snout

spire

tide

vex

ward

wayfinder

wild

Replace material_name with:

amethyst

copper

diamond

emerald

gold

iron

lapis

netherite

quartz

redstone

resin

After entering your choice of armor, trim, and material, execute the command by pressing Enter. You will instantly receive trimmed armor in your inventory. Repeat these steps for other armor pieces to complete a full set of trimmed armor in Minecraft.

Can you get trimmed armor using commands in Minecraft Bedrock?

Armor trim command (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, the trimmed armor command does not work in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, as it lacks support for NBT tags. If you want trimmed armor in Bedrock Edition without exploring, you can search for armor trims in the Creative mode inventory or use the following command:

/give @p name_armor_trim_smithing_template

In this command, replace name with one of the following smithing template names:

bolt

coast

dune

eye

flow

host

raiser

rib

sentry

shaper

silence

snout

spire

tide

vex

ward

wayfinder

wild

Executing this command will give you an armor trim in Bedrock Edition. Place the armor trim on a smithing table along with an armor piece and a smithing material to apply the trim.

Please keep in mind here that using cheats in Bedrock Edition disables achievements. You cannot re-enable achievements by turning off cheats.

