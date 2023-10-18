Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.21 Beta and Preview patch notes: Crafter block for 1.21 update, bug fixes, and more

It hasn't even been a week since Minecraft Live 2023 aired, and Mojang has already released a new beta/preview, containing one of the most anticipated features in the 1.21 update — the Crafter. This is one of many new blocks announced during the aforementioned livestream and is planned for an official release next year.

With this revolutionary block, players will finally be able to automate crafting. This will be a significant inclusion, and experienced gamers can understand just how game-changing this is.

Minecraft 1.20.50.21 Beta and Preview patch notes for Bedrock Edition

October 18's Minecraft Bedrock Beta and Preview 1.20.50.21 have added the Crafter as an experimental feature. Mojang has also released more information about it — such as its recipe, mechanics, and more. The Crafter is a highly anticipated feature, and players are delighted to finally have it in this Bedrock Beta and Preview.

The latest Bedrock Beta and Preview's patch notes are:

Experimental Feature - Crafter

With Crafter block, Minecraft players now have access to automated crafting:

Added the Crafter block to the game

Crafter can be crafted with Redstone Dust, Iron Ingots, Crafting Table, and Dropper

Crafter uses distinct particles when crafting

Crafter has distinct sounds for crafting and failing

Crafter has a blast resistance of 3.5

A Comparator connected to a Crafter now outputs a signal that is equal to the amount of non-empty slots plus disabled slots

Moving items into crafter from Hopper or Dropper distributes them evenly instead of first filling the first stack

Powering the Crafter with Redstone signal makes it craft and output the item

Features and Bug fixes

Blocks

Horizontal End Rod hitboxes are now rotated correctly

Decorated Pots

Inverted the direction in which Decorated Pots wobble when unsuccessfully interacted with

Mobs

Mobs that grow up to be adults and are too large to fit inside Boats will now jump out

Technical Updates

API

Events

Moved PlayerInteractWithBlockAfterEvent from beta to 1.7.0

Moved PlayerInteractWithBlockBeforeEvent from beta to 1.7.0

Moved PlayerInteractWithEntityAfterEvent from beta to 1.7.0

Moved PlayerInteractWithEntityBeforeEvent from beta to 1.7.0

General

Fixed an issue with upgrading loaded values that have multiple string names

Experimental Technical Features

Graphical

Enhanced the bloom pipeline to utilize HDR scene information to more naturally emphasize bright pixels in the Deferred Technical Preview

Fixed an issue where shadows from non-existent mobs would be rendered in the Deferred Technical Preview

Fixed a crash that could occur when switching Dimensions in the Deferred Technical Preview

API

Moved PlayerLeaveBeforeEvent from beta to 1.7.0

Moved NumberRange interface to minecraft/common

Moved heightRange: NumberRange from beta to 1.7.0

Moved matches from beta to 1.7.0

Moved function clearDynamicProperties from beta to 1.7.0

Moved function getDynamicProperties from beta to 1.7.0

Moved function getDynamicPropertyIds from beta to 1.7.0

Moved function getDynamicPropertyTotalByteCount from beta to 1.7.0

Moved function setDynamicProperty from beta to 1.7.0

Moved function clearDynamicProperties from beta to 1.7.0

Moved function getDynamicProperties from beta to 1.7.0

Moved function getDynamicPropertyIds from beta to 1.7.0

Moved function getDynamicPropertyTotalByteCount from beta to 1.7.0

Moved function setDynamicProperty from beta to 1.7.0

TicksPerSecond

Moved from beta to 1.7.0

Moved offset from beta to 1.7.0

Moved above from beta to 1.7.0

Moved below from beta to 1.7.0

Moved north from beta to 1.7.0

Moved east from beta to 1.7.0

Moved south from beta to 1.7.0

Moved west from beta to 1.7.0

Moved center from beta to 1.7.0

Moved bottomCenter from beta to 1.7.0

Players can get Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.21 Beta and Preview now on Android, iOS, Xbox, or Windows and check out the cool new Crafter block. If you don't see the update yet, don't stress. The patch is probably still on its way to all devices. To try the new Crafter block, simply start a new world with Experimental Features turned on.