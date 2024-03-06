Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.21 Beta and Preview patch notes

As players anticipate the Minecraft 1.21 update, they're in for an early treat with a significant update focused on wolves and armadillos. Ever since the armadillo emerged victorious in the Mob Vote 2023, the community has been buzzing with excitement for wolf armor. Mojang Studios has exceeded all expectations, sharing impressive additions.

In the previous week's beta/preview, the developer introduced dyeable wolf armors, while the latest Minecraft 1.20.80.21 beta/preview now boasts eight new wolf variants for the Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.21 has introduced eight new wolf variants that are planned to be released officially in the Bedrock 1.20.80 update. Along with the new wolves, Mojang has revamped the look and feel of the Servers Tab. There are many bug fixes and technical changes in the new beta and preview as well.

Let's look at all the major features, changes, and fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.21.

Minecraft 1.20.80.21 Beta and Preview patch notes: All you need to know

Features and Bug Fixes:

Wolf Variants

New wolf variants in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.21 (Image via Mojang Studios)

Pale Wolf - The familiar Wolf variant that now spawns in the Taiga biome, with a default pack size of 4.

Woods Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Forest biome. This will be the dominant Wolf variant that you will be able to find in the Overworld since the Forest biome is very common.

Ashen Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Snowy Taiga biome.

Black Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Old Growth Pine Taiga biome in smaller packs of two to four.

Chestnut Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Old Growth Spruce Taiga biome in smaller packs of two to four.

Rusty Wolf - A variant that spawns in a new location for wolves - the Sparse Jungle biome, in smaller packs of two to four.

Spotted Wolf - A variant that spawns in a new location for wolves - the Savanna Plateau biome, in larger packs of four to eight.

Striped Wolf - A variant that spawns in a new location for wolves, the Wooded Badlands biome, in larger packs of four to eight.

Snowy Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Grove biome. A rare type that always walks alone.

New Servers tab in latest Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

Updated ‘Servers Tab’ Experience in Bedrock Preview

Gameplay

Buckets can once again pick up liquids immediately after being placed.

Fixed a bug where guest players could not add trims to custom armor.

Graphical

Updated the missing tile texture to a dirt block with a brown question mark.

The Lead item now renders correctly when the “Hide Hand” option is selected.

Mobs

Wolves now correctly leap at their targets.

Rabbits are now more likely to spawn in Groves than before.

Foxes are now less likely to spawn in Groves than before.

Realms

Fixed an issue in the Stories opt in flow where a player could be soft-locked.

Applied consistent grayed-out behavior across all Stories screens for avatars of players who opted out of Realms Stories.

Players are now redirected to the first Story page upon posting a new Story.

Selected screenshots will now be saved with the story draft if you back out of the ‘Add Story’ page before posting.

Like/comment/option buttons widened to accommodate languages with longer words.

Fixed an issue where a user would be unable to see what they were typing if they typed more text than would fit in the textbox.

Structures

Trail Ruins now generate correctly on 32 bit-devices.

Trial Chambers now generate correctly on 32-bit devices.

User Interface

Fixed a bug that prevented recipes without unlock criteria from showing up in the recipe book.

On touch devices, item transfer animation is now rendered above static items.

Resolves issue where “Signing in…” text might not show on the main menu while sign-in is actually in progress.

Experimental Features

Wind charge, bogged, and trial chambers have undergone some important changes. These features are set to be released with the Minecraft 1.21 update. Players can test them by enabling Experimental Features in the Bedrock beta/preview.

Wind Charge

Wind Charge damage has been reduced to 0.5 hearts per hit.

Dispensed Wind Charges now spawn centered,

Wind Charge knockback and power are now in parity with Java Edition.

Player-shot Wind Charges now deal the same damage as the Breeze Wind Charge.

Wind Charges no longer briefly block a player’s vision when thrown.

Wind Charges now deal extra knockback to players who are crouching when thrown.

Wind Charges are now centered horizontally on the crosshair when thrown vertically.

Bogged

The Bogged texture and model have been updated.

The Bogged now drops two Mushrooms (either both Red/Brown or one of each) when sheared.

Trial Chambers

Trial Chambers will no longer generate through the edges of the dimension.

Other than these, there are several technical changes in Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.80.21. Interested players can check the complete patch notes here.

Feel free to download the Minecraft beta/preview for a chance to get the new content.