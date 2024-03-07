Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80 update: All major features and changes known so far

Minecraft 1.21 has had an interesting development. This has generally been one of the most cynical release cycles in the entire history of Minecraft's updates due to a perceived lack of additions and features. This made the reveal, or more specifically, the contents of preview 1.20.80.2 at the end of February especially surprising.

More specifically, 1.20.80 seems to be poaching two major additions from the already perceived content lite 1.21 in the form of the armadillo and wolf armor. Details of how these changes are pushing the release window can be found below, along with 1.20.80's other major content.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80's biggest changes and additions

Cocoa Beans

Cocoa farming is being made more consistent (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are a few changes to blocks coming in Bedrock update 1.20.80. The first is a change to cocoa beans. Fully grown cocoa pods will now consistently drop three cocoa beans, which should make farming cocoa for cookies and dye much easier. Just be careful not to give any cookies to a Minecraft parrot, as they are dangerously toxic to them.

Trial Chambers

Trial chambers are large and complex structures (Image via Mojang Studios)

A premier feature of 1.21, Trial chambers are similar to original dungeons, featuring spawners, but are larger, more complex, and replayable. The biggest change made to these interesting structures is a parity change coming to Bedrock. Trial chamber generation is being updated to match generation on Java, bringing Minecraft's best seeds closer to true parity.

Wolf Armor

Wolves in newly dyed armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

Some of Bedrock 1.20.80's largest changes relate to wolf armor. The biggest change is that wolf armor is experimental and will be usable without turning on experimental features. Wolf armor has also been made dyeable, similar to leather armor. Players will be able to customize the look of their wolves much more, which is also enhanced by the upcoming Minecraft wolf biome variants.

Moreover, wolf armor now functions similarly to a shield, absorbing damage directly through durability rather than reducing it. Wolf armor then breaks when it reaches zero durability, though it can be repaired using scutes collected from an armadillo, which is also seeing updates in 1.20.80.

Armadillos

Armadillos are finally leaving experimental and becoming released content (Image via Mojang Studios)

Like wolf armor, armadillos, too, see major changes. They are no longer hidden behind an obscure experimental content switch but are accessible through normal gameplay. The other large change in armadillos relates to how they breed. The cooldown timer for breeding has been fixed so that it will no longer reset after an armadillo curls up to protect itself from potential danger.

This means that other than minor bug fixes, this is effectively the version of the armadillo that will be released, the same as wolf armor since it is also leaving experimental.