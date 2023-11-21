Minecraft player shows how to make bird cages for parrots

Minecraft's parrots are one of many different tameable mobs in the game, and players are coming up with new designs utilizing them all the time. Such was the case for the fan u/Lucos-morphinn on the game's subreddit, who shared an idea for creating bird cages to keep their parrots safe from harm. With the help of a few piston blocks, players can recreate this cage design quite easily.

The concept utilizes piston blocks to push glass blocks on top of parrots while they are tamed and resting on iron trapdoors. The parrots won't suffocate in this instance, allowing Minecraft fans to place hoppers connected to chains that link to the glass blocks, creating a safe and effective birdcage.

Minecraft fans react to u/Lucos-morphinn's birdcage design

Bird cage byu/Lucos-morphinn inMinecraft Expand Post

Right from the beginning, several Minecraft fans were quite impressed with the simple and creative birdcage design. However, some players joked that the design wasn't exactly humane, as it leaves the parrots stuck in a glass block. A few fans lamented that, realistically, the parrots might end up suffocating even if they don't in the game, but other players remarked that they didn't trust parrot mobs.

u/goldensaur shared their own ideas for bird cages, including the use of scaffolding blocks due to them being made of bamboo, which can suit the parrot's native habitat of jungle biomes. Be that as it may, u/Lucos-morphinn's cage build is a simple one to piece together as long as players have the resources at hand.

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/MrSal7 and u/Shockwave-13 stated that they had wished for vanilla bird cages or perching posts to be included in the game. Perhaps this will happen in the upcoming 1.21 update, but considering that there's been no sign of them so far, fans may not want to get their hopes up. This is especially due to the fact that Mojang seems to be focused on other additions at the moment.

u/listre tested the design in Bedrock Edition and stated that while it was still possible to build, it was a bit more difficult to pull off. This is due to the fact that Bedrock operates on a separate codebase from Java, and block mechanics operate somewhat differently. However, the user said the design still works in Bedrock with the right block placement.

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Lucos-morphinn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

In recent Minecraft Java snapshots, Mojang introduced copper grate blocks, leaving some fans to think that they could be used in lieu of glass blocks for a birdcage design as well. Perhaps u/Lucos-morphinn or another player can use the same building steps and share what the cage might look like with the new copper grates, as fans would certainly be curious about how the aesthetic fits.

Hopefully, this design helps inspire Minecraft fans to create their own decorative builds for parrots and many other tameable mobs. The potential is certainly there, and all players need to do is put their creative muscles to work to see what they come up with.