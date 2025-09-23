Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.23 beta and preview patch notes: All you need to know

The second Minecraft Live of the year is less than a week away, but that's not stopping Mojang from releasing beta and preview versions for the game. Today, Mojang released Minecraft 1.21.120.23 beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. This release introduces features and fixes for the minor update planned after The Copper Age game drop (version 1.21.110) releases.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.23 brings fixes related to the copper golem statue, the copper trapdoor crafting recipe, Vibrant Visuals, and many more. Check the complete patch notes below to find out what's included in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.23 beta and preview.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.23 patch notesFeatures and Bug FixesBlocksThe Copper Golem Statue now takes the custom name of the Copper Golem it came from (MCPE-227714)Fixed Copper Trapdoor recipe giving an extra Trapdoor (MCPE-227893)GeneralAdded previously missing File Associations on Windows (e.g. .mcaddon) (MCPE-227920)Fixed a bug where buttons can not be pressed while the game window is unfocused(MCPE-227830)Fixed a bug that caused the mouse movement to freeze when pausing the game by pressing the Windows key (MCPE-227741)GraphicalFixed a bug that caused lighting to be too bright when the player was underwater in caves in Vibrant Visuals. (MCPE-208089)Fixed a bug with the &quot;biome blending&quot; system in Vibrant Visuals that caused non-surface biomes to be ignored. Biomes will now blend vertically as well as horizontally, meaning that custom rendering configurations for biomes such as Deep Dark and Lush Caves will now function properly.Note that this issue is only fixed for Atmospherics, Color Grading, Lighting and Tone Mapping, while Water configurations still suffer from the issue.Fixed sky appearing black on certain Android devices (MCPE-222915)InventoryItems can now be transported to hotbar slots using their corresponding hotkeys (MCPE-105889)MobsThe Copper Golem now takes the custom name of the Copper Golem Statue it came from (MCPE-227714)Drowned no longer drop tridents to pick up nautilus shells (MCPE-155739)Parrot imitating hostile mob sounds are now affected by the &quot;Friendly Creatures&quot; volume slider in settingsUser InterfaceFixed a bug where a sound played on certain screens after an invalid navigation with gamepad or keyboard even when Text To Speech was disabledPaper doll in inventory should look at cursor. (MCPE-227626)Added a toggle to the Accessibility menu to enable/disable the dithering effect on Mobs.Technical UpdatesAI GoalsFixed a crash occurring on mobs running the &quot;minecraft:behavior.delayed_attack&quot; AI goalAPIFixing some scenarios where the additional context information for error messages was inaccurate after previously catching an exception.Released setDynamicProperties method on Entity, ContainerSlot, ItemStack and World to 2.3.0DimensionMoved isChunkLoaded(location: Vector3): boolean from beta to V2.3.0BiomesFix use of a default surface builder by some recent preview builds, biomes no longer require a surface builder. Surfaces in distant chunks now appear correctly when playing on RealmsBlock ComponentsAdded &quot;emissive&quot; field to minecraft:material_instances block component with these requirementsWorld must enable Upcoming Creator Features experiment for emissive face materials to workBlock format_version must be greater than or equal to 1.21.120EditorAdded support for Double Left Click, so the Color Picker and Editable popup open with DLC on the GraphAdded custom icon support for the checkbox variant of IBoolPropertyItem with checkboxIcon optional propertyAdded a new Scale Tool to resize selectionEnabled scaling along X, Y, Z axes individually or uniformly.Added Fractional scaling with fractional scale factors; maintained structure shapes during enlargement/shrink.Added preview visualization showing the scaled size before applying changes.Integrated the tool with undo and redo behaviors.Disabled scaling if current volume or resulting volume, whichever is larger, exceeds MAX_ALLOWED_BLOCKS (currently 200,000).Added 'orientation' settings which allows the use to decide what orientation the block should be placed.Added keyboard shortcuts and accompanying tooltips to all pencil 'modes' (mode, draw mode, orientation mode).Added error message (log &amp; toast) for when an object cannot be placed to due gameplay rules.Updated the pencil tool, now when you erase, if you're in face selection mode it will switch to block selection (so you can actually erase things) and then will switch back when you go back to draw mode.Updated settings/usage to now persists between sessions.Updated Pencil functionality to have more polish.Fixed a bug that caused creating multiple hotbars to error when the hotbar management panel is openFixed a bug that caused dismissing interactive tooltips to not workBlock picker images' layout is consistent across different window sizes and after exiting a test worldFixed Confirm button in hotbar dialog to immediately turn green when typing begins, providing proper visual feedbackFixed undo behavior when using 'object' mode.Item ComponentsAdded the &quot;emit_vibrations&quot; field to the &quot;minecraft:use_modifiers&quot; item component, which controls whether an item emits vibrations when it starts or stops being usedStructuresReleased Data Driven Jigsaw Structures. They can now be used beyond the experimental contextExperimental Technical UpdatesAPIAdded getBlockStandingOn(options?: GetBlocksStandingOnOptions): Block | undefined method to beta.Added getAllBlocksStandingOn(options?: GetBlocksStandingOnOptions): Block[]; methods to beta.Added GetBlocksStandingOnOptions interface.Added AABB interface which defines an axis-aligned bounding box to beta.Added parameter center:Vector3 which defines the centerpoint of the box.Added parameter extent:Vector3 which defines the distance from the centerpoint to the edges of the box.Added method getAABB(): AABB to beta.Added unbreakable property to ItemDurabilityComponent in beta.Fixed an issue when inserting items into storage items through the UI. Previously the items inserted could result in gaps in the container stack when it was previously modified through the ItemInventoryComponent API. The storage container now sorts items to remove gaps prior to an item being inserted via the UI.(Beta) Player method clearPropertyOverridesForEntity can now take an Entity or Entity ID as valid argumentsMinecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.23 is now out and available for download. Some Windows users might not receive the update right away, as it may be delayed due to the GDK update. Other platforms can still download the latest Minecraft preview and enjoy the features and bug fixes before their release.Also Read: All copper golem statue poses in Minecraft