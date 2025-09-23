5 features you may not know about Minecraft The Copper Age game drop

Minecraft The Copper Age is a brand new game drop by Mojang for their age-old sandbox. This small update brings loads of new features like copper golem, chest, armor, tools, bars, chains, torches, lanterns, shelves, and much more. While these are the most popular features in the game drop, a few of them could go under the radar.
Here are some of the niche features that you may not know about the Minecraft The Copper Age game drop.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
5 Minecraft The Copper Age features you may not know about
1) Iron and copper golem interaction
Since Mojang is adding a brand new golem to Minecraft The Copper Age game drop, they have also added a new interaction animation between the iron and the copper golems. After the update, an iron golem will have a small chance of planting a poppy flower onto a copper golem. The flower will then be displayed on top of the copper golem's lightning rod.
This is an extremely cute gesture from the old iron golem to the newest member of his category. You will have to wait patiently to witness this interaction between the two mobs since it is quite rare.
2) Debug screen customization (JE only)
In Minecraft The Copper Age game drop for Java Edition, Mojang has added a brand new debug customization options. When you usually press the F3 button, you will be bombarded with all kinds of technical details about the game.
Hence, to declutter this debug screen and to only see the useful information, the devs have created an options menu where you can toggle on or off each piece of information. The setting can be accessed by pressing the F3 and F5 buttons simultaneously.
3) Mannequin entities (JE only)
Mannequins are a brand-new technical entity that you can summon using commands. It is a player-like entity that will not have any AI, but will have a health bar and inventory.
Hence, players can summon the mannequin and place it as decorative pieces in custom maps and builds. Furthermore, these mannequins can have different skin by typing out usernames of exact players. For example, we can get mannequins of popular content creators like TommyInnit, Dream, Ph1LzA, and others.
These can also be summoned by wielding any tool or weapon, armor, and can also have a custom name.
4) End flashes (JE only)
End flashes were added to Bedrock Edition with the Chase the Skies game drop in June. Now this feature is coming to Java Edition with the Minecraft The Copper Age game drop.
Mojang has not explained what these End flashes are about, because of which many fans have speculated that this could be a tease to a bigger End update, which the devs are silent about as of now.
The End flashes are simply flashes of purple light in the third and last realm of the game, which occurs with a deep rumble and mysterious sound.
5) Pumpkins generate in Mushroom Fields
Mushroom Fields is a special biome where nothing grows except for large and small mushrooms. In Minecraft The Copper Age game drop, however, pumpkins will also grow in these rare biomes. It is worth noting that Mojang has not given any specific reason as to why they added pumpkin patches to Mushroom Fields.
