Minecraft mannequin guide: How to spawn and customise

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Sep 03, 2025 13:20 GMT
Mannequins are player-like entities but are not controlled by any player or in-game AI
Mannequins are player-like entities but are not controlled by any player or in-game AI (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 25w36b, Mojang added mannequins to the game. These are lifeless entities that look exactly like the player's character model, but do not have any player or in-game AI controlling them. It functions like a player avatar since it can hold items, both in its hands and inventory, wear armor, take damage, and have various other attributes and effects.

Here is a guide on mannequins in Minecraft.

Everything to know about mannequins in Minecraft

How to spawn a mannequin?

Mannequins can be summoned using commands only
Mannequins can be summoned using commands only (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The only method to spawn a mannequin in Minecraft is by using commands. Other features related to the new entity are also only possible through commands.

In order to spawn a mannequin, players first need to make sure that the world supports cheats. In an old world, players can pause the game, head to LAN settings, allow commands, and start the LAN world. In a new world, players can allow commands from the world creation page itself.

After activating commands, they can type out this exact command to spawn a mannequin right where they are standing:

  • /summon minecraft:mannequin
After spawning, players will notice that the mannequin has the Steve skin by default. If they want the Alex skin, they can add a texture code to the main command like so:

  • /summon minecraft:mannequin ~ ~ ~ {profile: {texture: "entity/player/slim/alex"}}
Mannequins can look like any player in the world if the correct in-game username is written in the command
Mannequins can look like any player in the world if the correct in-game username is written in the command (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Furthermore, gamers can also change it to any particular player's skin, as long as their username is available. For example, users can summon a mannequin that looks like popular Minecraft content creators like TommyInnit, Ph1Lza, Tubbo, and more. Here is an example command:

  • /summon minecraft:mannequin ~ ~ ~ {profile: Ph1Lza}

Other mannequin attributes and features

Mannequins can have custom names and also hand-held items
Mannequins can have custom names and also hand-held items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from summoning the default and custom mannequin skin, players can also change various attributes like scale, armor, custom mob texture, and more.

When a mannequin spawns, the player will notice that its name will be set to "Mannequin NPC". Here is a specific command code to spawn the entity with a custom name:

  • /summon minecraft:mannequin ~ ~ ~ {CustomName:"Bob"}

However, it is worth noting that the NPC tag from the mannequins simply cannot be removed.

Furthermore, if players want to summon the entity with a held item, they will need to write a slightly more technical command line that tells the game to equip an item, the amount of the item, and specify the hand as well. Here is a command for the mannequin to hold a copper sword:

  • /summon minecraft:mannequin ~ ~ ~ {equipment:{mainhand:{id:"minecraft:copper_sword",count:1}}}
Change attributes by aiming towards the mannequin and selecting its custom tag while typing the attributes command
Change attributes by aiming towards the mannequin and selecting its custom tag while typing the attributes command (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When it comes to changing a mannequin's attributes, players can simply aim at the mannequin in the game, then type the "/attributes" in the chat box. After that, a long custom tag will come up, which will specify that particular mannequin. After selecting the custom tag, players can select any particular attribute and change it.

For example, if players want to enlarge a mannequin, they can type out this command:

  • /attribute {custom entity tag} minecraft:scale base set 20

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

