Minecraft needs one feature to encourage more players to create mega builds

Building mega structures in Minecraft is difficult. Players need hundreds of blocks, tools, items, etc., to build them. Since it also requires hours of hard work, several aspects of the game can annoy players during construction. Mobs, especially hostile ones, that spawn in or around structures can greatly annoy builders. They can not only hurt players but can also damage the structure itself.
Though Minecraft has many ways to prevent mobs from spawning, like placing torches, carpets, slabs, or glass blocks, these methods are time-consuming, which is also a crucial resource when constructing mega builds.
Hence, an argument can be made that Mojang should add a unique and easy feature to prevent mob spawns in Minecraft. One kind of feature that comes to mind is a unique beacon status effect that prevents mobs from spawning in an area.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
New mob spawn prevention status effect in Minecraft might encourage players to build mega structures
As of now, players can only use certain blocks to prevent mobs from spawning in Minecraft. However, it can also be achieved through a beacon status effect. A beacon is an endgame block that can be used to spread several positive status effects around a vicinity. These status effects include regeneration, jump boost, speed boost, haste (increased mining speed), etc.
Mojang can introduce a brand new status effect that will not allow any mob, or particularly hostile mobs, to spawn around an area.
Players can create a beacon near their mega build, activate it, and use the new status effect. This will allow them to peacefully build their structures without any entity interfering with them. Of course, multiple beacons can be placed strategically around the area if the structure is too massive for one full-sized beacon to cover.
Mojang can also add two kinds of status effects, one of which can prevent every single mob from spawning, while the other only prevents hostile ones from spawning. This way, players will have a lot more control over where creatures spawn.
