New Minecraft snapshot adds Mannequins for NPC support

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduced an array of new features and changes, ranging from improvements for the End Light flashes to multi-action keybinding. Apart from these quality-of-life enhancements, the developers have added an overhaul to NPC mechanics, adding official support for their deployment through mannequins.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the official NPC support through mannequins in the new Minecraft snapshot.

New Minecraft snapshot adds Mannequins for official NPC support

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduces NPC mannequin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The latest Minecraft snapshot 25w36a has introduced an array of gameplay features and changes, including overhauls to the visuals, as well as the addition of the ability to bind multiple actions to one key. However, the build also added mannequins, implementing official support for the deployment of NPCs.

Ad

Trending

The Minecraft snapshot added a new technical entity called the minecraft: mannequin that can be spawned using the /summon command. It is essentially a player avatar without a connected player, allowing creators to modify it as they desire. The Mannequins always show an "NPC" text where the below_score score would show, demarcating its status clearly.

The NPCs can be customised to suit the player's preferences (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Players can further customise the mannequin's data fields to add additional features or create customised options. There are two types of profiles for the mannequins: Player profile (same format as the default profile) or a customised entity with custom assets or aspects.

Ad

As for customisation, players can select aspects such as the texture, as well as define its breadth between slim and wide. Apart from this, the mannequin can be equipped with capes, elytra, and unique models for personalisation. These features make it a great asset for gamers who wish to implement NPCs without the need for external mods or APIs.

The mannequins are the first official NPC support from Mojang, and this feature could pave the way for a host of interactive experiences in the future. With an array of improvements being made to the gameplay, the future could see the addition of mechanics where players can generate their own stories with these characters.

Ad

Also read: Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on: All you need to know

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!