All copper golem statue poses in Minecraft

Copper Golem is a brand new creature coming to Minecraft The Copper Age game drop. It was once a mob vote candidate and lost to Allay. This year, Mojang decided to add it as a permanent mob through a game drop. It will help players sort items in specific chests.

Ad

Since the mob is made out of copper, it can oxidize over time. After a while, it will stop moving and become a statue with a certain pose. It essentially turns into a block named Copper Golem Statue. It can be a great decorative piece for a build, or players can choose to scrape off the oxidation and revive the mob.

There are a total of four poses in which the Copper Golem Statue can be cycled through by interacting with the block.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Every copper golem statue's poses in Minecraft

Standing pose

Copper golem statue's standing pose (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

This is the most basic pose for the copper golem statue. The block shows the oxidized mob standing straight with its arms on its sides and straight legs, facing forward. This is the most basic form of pose the statue can have.

Ad

Sitting pose

Copper golem statue's sitting pose (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

This is a sitting pose of the copper golem statue. It is a special pose since this is not included in any copper golem animations when it is moving. Mojang could have added it since it can depict the mob sitting on a block as a decorative piece.

Ad

In the sitting pose, the copper golem's legs are folded with feet clearly visible, and the hands are slightly tilted forward as if they are holding the legs.

Running pose

Copper golem statue's running pose (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The running pose shows how the copper golem runs around. The golem's right hand is back, while the left one is in the ground, and vice versa for the legs, which makes it look like the mob is running. Other smaller details, like a slightly tilted face and body, further enhance the pose.

Ad

Star pose

Copper golem statue's star pose (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Star is a special pose for the copper golem statue. Though the statue looks like it is creating a star, this pose can also be seen as the golem trying to jump. The reason it is special is that the regular moving copper golem does not have this kind of animation, similar to the sitting pose.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!