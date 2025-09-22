All copper golem statue poses in Minecraft

Copper Golem is a brand new creature coming to Minecraft The Copper Age game drop. It was once a mob vote candidate and lost to Allay. This year, Mojang decided to add it as a permanent mob through a game drop. It will help players sort items in specific chests.
Since the mob is made out of copper, it can oxidize over time. After a while, it will stop moving and become a statue with a certain pose. It essentially turns into a block named Copper Golem Statue. It can be a great decorative piece for a build, or players can choose to scrape off the oxidation and revive the mob.
There are a total of four poses in which the Copper Golem Statue can be cycled through by interacting with the block.
Every copper golem statue's poses in Minecraft
Standing pose
This is the most basic pose for the copper golem statue. The block shows the oxidized mob standing straight with its arms on its sides and straight legs, facing forward. This is the most basic form of pose the statue can have.
Sitting pose
This is a sitting pose of the copper golem statue. It is a special pose since this is not included in any copper golem animations when it is moving. Mojang could have added it since it can depict the mob sitting on a block as a decorative piece.
In the sitting pose, the copper golem's legs are folded with feet clearly visible, and the hands are slightly tilted forward as if they are holding the legs.
Running pose
The running pose shows how the copper golem runs around. The golem's right hand is back, while the left one is in the ground, and vice versa for the legs, which makes it look like the mob is running. Other smaller details, like a slightly tilted face and body, further enhance the pose.
Star pose
Star is a special pose for the copper golem statue. Though the statue looks like it is creating a star, this pose can also be seen as the golem trying to jump. The reason it is special is that the regular moving copper golem does not have this kind of animation, similar to the sitting pose.
