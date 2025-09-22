Best technical features in Minecraft The Copper Age update

Minecraft The Copper Age is a brand-new game drop that brings loads of new features like copper golem, lantern, torch, tools, armor, chest, shelves, and more. Apart from these base features, Mojang has also added some technical features that power users and veterans of the game will highly appreciate.

Ad

Here are two of the main technical features coming with the Minecraft The Copper Age game drop. It is worth noting that both these features are exclusive to Java Edition.

Two great technical features coming to Minecraft The Copper Age game drop

Mannequins

Mannequins are character-like entities with no AI that can be summoned using commands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mannequins are a new, static entity coming with the Minecraft The Copper Age game drop. They resemble in-game player characters but are entirely passive with no AI. This means they cannot move, interact, or even react to anything. However, they can hold items, wear armor, take damage, and display effects, making them great for decorative purposes.

Ad

Trending

Mannequins can only be spawned using commands. Hence, they cannot exist without players allowing cheats in a world.

A mannequin's default skin will be that of Steve, but players can swap that for Alex or any player-skin (including content creators, etc.) using that player's username. Several mannequin attributes can also be altered, just like any other entity.

Some of the best ways to use mannequins are for showing off armor sets or item collections, building decorative scenes, acting as props in adventure maps, or simply adding ambience to builds without needing mobs or NPCs with AI.

Ad

Debug screen customization

New Debug screen customization options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Debug screen customization is another brilliant technical feature coming to the Minecraft The Copper Age game drop. Players will now be able to customize what info shows up on the F3 debug screen and when.

Ad

Instead of always seeing a crowded wall of mostly unnecessary data. A new Debug Options screen (opened via F3 + F5 buttons) allows players to control which technical info is displayed in the F3 screen.

Players can either set specific information to be off, shown only when the standard debug screen is open, or always be visible.

For example, players will be able to display their FPS and coordinates at all times in the vanilla version of the game. Furthermore, they can also remove unnecessary information from the F3 screen for a cleaner and easier-to-read experience.

Ad

By default, Mojang has already decluttered the F3 screen. There are also preset profiles (for example, a Performance profile) that automatically remove most data from the F3 screen. The preferences you set in these debug options will persist between game sessions.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!