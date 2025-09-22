4 rare drops you can get in Minecraft

In Minecraft, you can fight and defeat various enemies to get valuable loot. While killing passive creatures will get you common loot, valuable loot can be obtained by slaying dangerous enemies. Some of these drops are so rare that you simply cannot get another one if it gets destroyed.

Here is a list of some of the rarest drops you can collect in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are other rare mob drops in the game as well.

4 rare mob drop items you can obtain in Minecraft

1) Dragon Egg

Dragon Egg is the rarest drop in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When you head to the End realm and defeat the Ender Dragon for the first time, you will receive a special Dragon Egg as a reward. Since it can only be obtained after you defeat the Ender Dragon, it can be considered the final boss mob's drop.

The Dragon Egg is so rare that one world can only have one of them, provided you are in survival mode with no cheats enabled. Even if you respawn the Ender Dragon and slay it, you will not receive a second Dragon Egg. If you, by accident, destroy the egg, there is no way to get it back in that world without cheats.

2) Nether Star

Nether Star is only dropped by a Wither (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

A Nether Star is also among the rarest mob drops in Minecraft. It is dropped by the Wither, the second boss mob of the game. Some even consider the Wither more dangerous and tough to beat than the Ender Dragon.

The Wither is a dark, three-headed flying creature that can fly extremely quickly and shoot explosive wither skulls not only towards the players, but towards innocent passive mobs as well.

Once it is slain, it drops the Nether Star, which can be used to create a beacon in Minecraft, which can offer some of the best status effects in a vicinity.

3) Piglin Head

Piglin head is a tough item to get (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Piglin Head is one of the trickiest items to obtain in Minecraft. It is one of the newest head blocks added to the game with 1.20, The Wild update in 2023. The trick to getting a mob head is to blow that mob up with a charged creeper.

Since piglins dwell only in the Nether and quickly become zombified piglins in the Overworld, blowing them up with a charged creeper is extremely tough. Players will have to carefully bring the charged creeper into the Nether and find a piglin to blow in order to get the mob to drop its head.

4) Wither Skull

Wither skeleton's skull is a rare item to get (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Wither skulls are also one of the rarest mob drops to obtain in Minecraft. These items are dropped by wither skeletons that spawn in the Nether Fortress. They are slightly larger than regular skeletons and wield a sword. They can inflict a wither effect that turns the health bar black and inflicts constant damage.

Wither skeletons have a 2.5% chance of dropping their skulls when killed by a player or a tamed wolf. This chance can increase by 1% per level of looting enchantment on a sword, with a maximum of 5.5% in Java Edition. In Bedrock Edition, each looting enchantment level can increase the chance of getting the skull by 2%, with a maximum of 8.5%.

