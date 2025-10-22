Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview patch notes: Mounts of Mayhem improvements, bug fixes, and more

Minecraft Bedrock has released a new beta and preview featuring changes and fixes to several Mounts of Mayhem features introduced recently. Along with improvements for new game drop content, Mojang has also fixed bugs related to some mobs, blocks, and the game UI.In Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22, Mojang has fixed a few issues related to taming the new nautilus mob, such as feeding a nautilus not returning an empty bucket. Like the nautilus, zombie nautilus have also received the same fixes. You will now also find zombies and piglins using a spear to attack in the latest beta and preview.Check out the complete Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 changelog below to find out everything in the latest beta and preview.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 patch notesFeatures and Bug FixesMounts of MayhemNautilusWhen a Nautilus is fed a bucket of fish, the item will turn into a Water BucketA tamed Nautilus will now be tempted by all fishThis includes buckets of fishA tamed Nautilus can now eat all fishThis includes buckets of fishSpearZombies and Piglins can now use the Spear for attackingDeveloper's Note: In an upcoming Preview release, the spear's lunge enchantment will consume hunger points instead of causing durability damage, mirroring the change in Java Snapshot 25w43a.Zombie HorseThe tooltip displayed when attempting to mount an untamed Zombie Horse has been changed from &quot;Ride&quot; to &quot;Mount&quot;Zombie Horse now has the correct spawn category of &quot;monster&quot; (MCPE-229451)Zombie NautilusAn untamed Zombie Nautilus can now be tempted by Pufferfish and Bucket of PufferfishWhen a Zombie Nautilus is fed a Bucket of Fish, the item will turn into a Water BucketA tamed Zombie Nautilus will now be tempted by all fishThis includes buckets of fishA tamed Zombie Nautilus can now eat all fishThis includes buckets of fishZombie Nautilus no longer suffocates out of waterGeneralResolved an issue on Windows where shared worlds (those available to all players) did not load resource or behavior packs (MCPE-228607)MobsCamels now take fall damage starting 4 blocks higher when walking or dashing (MCPE-171996)Phantoms can no longer drown (MCPE-101541)Character CreatorUsers will no longer be prevented from loading into a world due to the Invalid Platform Skin errorRealmsFixed controller focus being cut off for the top of the Realms Timeline Opted-Out members listUser InterfaceFixed issue with rendering custom blocks as &quot;flying items&quot; and with quick move animation (MCPE-180489)Text input in certain inputs such as Book and Quill, will now prevent new lines if it will push text out of the input windowFix suggested commands in chat misplaced when resizing window (MCPE-147816)Technical UpdatesAI GoalsAdded the &quot;minecraft:behavior.use_kinetic_weapon&quot; AI goalDescription:Allows a mob to make use of items with a &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; item componentThe mob will approach the target before using the weapon and charging with itIf the target gets too close, the mob will retreat and reposition before charging againOnce all &quot;max_duration&quot;s in the item's &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; component have elapsed, the mob goes on cooldown and retreats before approaching againFields:&quot;approach_distance&quot;: The distance to the target within which the mob begins using its kinetic weapon&quot;reposition_distance&quot;: The distance the mob retreats to once the target is closer than the midpoint of the item's &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; component's minimum and maximum &quot;reach&quot;&quot;reposition_speed_multiplier&quot;: Multiplier applied to the mob's movement speed while repositioning&quot;cooldown_distance&quot;: The distance the mob retreats to after all of the item's &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; component's &quot;max_duration&quot; values have elapsed&quot;cooldown_speed_multiplier&quot;: Multiplier applied to the mob's movement speed while on cooldown&quot;weapon_reach_multiplier&quot;: Multiplier applied to the item's &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; component's &quot;reach&quot;&quot;weapon_min_speed_multiplier&quot;: Multiplier applied to each &quot;min_speed&quot; and &quot;min_relative_speed&quot; condition in the item's &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; component&quot;min_path_time&quot;: Minimum base time, in seconds, before recalculating a new attack path to the target (before increases are applied)&quot;max_path_time&quot;: Maximum base time, in seconds, before recalculating a new attack path to the target (before increases are applied)&quot;path_fail_time_increase&quot;: Time, in seconds, added to the attack path recalculation interval when the mob cannot move along the current path&quot;inner_boundary_time_increase&quot;: Time, in seconds, added to the attack path recalculation interval when the target is beyond &quot;path_inner_boundary&quot;&quot;outer_boundary_time_increase&quot;: Time, in seconds, added to the attack path recalculation interval when the target is beyond &quot;path_outer_boundary&quot;&quot;path_inner_boundary&quot;: Distance at which to increase attack path recalculation by &quot;inner_boundary_time_increase&quot;&quot;path_outer_boundary&quot;: Distance at which to increase attack path recalculation by &quot;outer_boundary_time_increase&quot;&quot;speed_multiplier&quot;: Multiplier applied to the mob's movement speed when moving toward its target&quot;require_complete_path&quot;: Specifies whether a full navigation path from the mob to the target is required&quot;track_target&quot;: Allows the mob to track its target even if it lacks a hard-coded sensing component&quot;cooldown_time&quot;: Cooldown time, in seconds, between consecutive attacks&quot;melee_fov&quot;: Field of view, in degrees, used by the hard-coded sensing component to detect a valid attack target&quot;x_max_rotation&quot;: Maximum rotation, in degrees, on the X-axis while the mob is trying to look at its target&quot;y_max_head_rotation&quot;: Maximum rotation, in degrees, on the Y-axis while the mob is trying to look at its target&quot;random_stop_interval&quot;: Defines a 1-in-N chance for the mob to stop its current attack, where N equals &quot;random_stop_interval&quot;&quot;attack_once&quot;: Allows the mob to perform this melee attack behavior only once during its lifetimeRequirements:The mob must have an item with the &quot;minecraft:kinetic_weapon&quot; item componentMust otherwise fulfill the same conditions as other melee attack goals&quot;minecraft:behavior.melee_box_attack&quot;, &quot;minecraft:behavior.delayed_attack&quot;, &quot;minecraft:behavior.melee_attack&quot; and &quot;minecraft:behavior.stomp_attack&quot; now correctly apply their &quot;path_inner_boundary&quot; fieldAPIAdded new module @minecraft/server-graphics to change graphics and rendering settings. The current set of APIs are associated with Atmospheric Scattering parameters in Vibrant VisualsThe /clone command now fires onBreak beta API event for custom blocks overridden at source destinationBiomesThe client side Molang queries query.entity_biome_has_all_tags, query.entity_biome_has_any_tags, and query.entity_biome_has_any_identifier no longer need the UpcomingCreatorFeatures toggle to be usedBlock RenderingFixed custom blocks rendered in Structure Block GUIBlock ComponentsThe option &quot;alpha_masked_tint&quot; in &quot;minecraft:material_instances&quot; is going back to requiring &quot;Upcoming Creator Features&quot; with the next previewModified &quot;minecraft:material_instances&quot; block componentField emissive renamed to shaded to better describe what the field doesDefault value of shaded now true, when false the material ignores face_dimming and ambient occlusionModified component &quot;minecraft:material_instances&quot;Released field &quot;shaded&quot; formerly called &quot;emissive&quot; from experimentalEditorFixed a bug that updated the rotation range to (-360~360) for Summon tool and Brush toolUpdated the settings for UI Settings, Tutorial, Keyboard and Graphics mode, users need to manually save these settingsAdded new IModalDialog API to create scripted dialog windows. They can be registered from IModalDialogManager, and then activated like core dialogsAdded new selection tool utility &quot;Quick Move&quot; mode that allows you to easily move the contents of a selection in any one direction. Can also specify a specific destination.Entity ComponentsAdded new field protection_slot to minecraft:burns_in_daylight, which allows specifying an equipment slot that should provide protection from burning in daylightValid values are &quot;slot.weapon.offhand&quot;, &quot;slot.armor.head&quot;, &quot;slot.armor.chest&quot;, &quot;slot.armor.legs&quot;, &quot;slot.armor.feet&quot;, and &quot;slot.armor.body&quot;Leaving this field unspecified will default to having the Head armor slot provide protection from burning in daylightIn the &quot;minecraft:ageable&quot; and &quot;minecraft:breedable&quot; components, the &quot;transform_to_item&quot; field has been renamed to &quot;result_item&quot;This field is now defined for each item entry in each component's &quot;items&quot; list, enabling item-specific transformations on useAdded &quot;result_item&quot; field to the items in the &quot;minecraft:healable&quot; and &quot;minecraft:tameable&quot; componentsThis field is defined for each item entry in the &quot;items&quot; listOn a successful interaction, the consumed item is replaced with this itemItemsFix issue with rendering custom blocks as &quot;flying items&quot; (MCPE-180489)Experimental Technical UpdatesAPIDebug DrawingFixed a bug where timeLeft would cause the DebugShape to be removed immediatelyFixed a bug where the arrow head of the DebugArrow would look incorrect at certain rotationsAPI InfraModernized AvailableCommandsPacket serialization. Added these constraints:Chained Subcommand Data / Name max size set to 512 charactersCommands / Name max size set to 512 charactersCommands / Description max size set to 1000 charactersCommands / Chained Subcommand Indexes max size set to 250 elementsCommands / Overloads max size set to 250 elementsConstraints / Constraint Indices max size set to 250 elementsBlocksAdded component minecraft:connection_rule behind the Upcoming Creator Features toggle which allows custom blocks to define whether other blocks with connection behavior - such as fences, walls, bars, and glass panes - can try to create a connectionAdded VanillaBlockTag minecraft:has_fence_connections that can be used to identify a custom block as a block that creates connections like a fence; this tag is required to create connections between custom and Vanilla fencesThe component and tag can be used along with the minecraft:connection block trait to make a custom fence that creates connections like a Vanilla fence.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 doesn't have any major new features for players to tinker with, but it does come with improvements and bug fixes to the new features of Mounts of Mayhem and the old features already available in the official game.