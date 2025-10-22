  • home icon
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 beta and preview patch notes: Mounts of Mayhem improvements, bug fixes, and more

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Oct 22, 2025 17:59 GMT
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 patch notes (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Bedrock has released a new beta and preview featuring changes and fixes to several Mounts of Mayhem features introduced recently. Along with improvements for new game drop content, Mojang has also fixed bugs related to some mobs, blocks, and the game UI.

In Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22, Mojang has fixed a few issues related to taming the new nautilus mob, such as feeding a nautilus not returning an empty bucket. Like the nautilus, zombie nautilus have also received the same fixes. You will now also find zombies and piglins using a spear to attack in the latest beta and preview.

Check out the complete Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 changelog below to find out everything in the latest beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Mounts of Mayhem

Nautilus

  • When a Nautilus is fed a bucket of fish, the item will turn into a Water Bucket
  • A tamed Nautilus will now be tempted by all fish
  • This includes buckets of fish
  • A tamed Nautilus can now eat all fish
  • This includes buckets of fish

Spear

  • Zombies and Piglins can now use the Spear for attacking
Developer's Note: In an upcoming Preview release, the spear's lunge enchantment will consume hunger points instead of causing durability damage, mirroring the change in Java Snapshot 25w43a.
Zombie Horse

  • The tooltip displayed when attempting to mount an untamed Zombie Horse has been changed from "Ride" to "Mount"
  • Zombie Horse now has the correct spawn category of "monster" (MCPE-229451)

Zombie Nautilus

  • An untamed Zombie Nautilus can now be tempted by Pufferfish and Bucket of Pufferfish
  • When a Zombie Nautilus is fed a Bucket of Fish, the item will turn into a Water Bucket
  • A tamed Zombie Nautilus will now be tempted by all fish
  • This includes buckets of fish
  • A tamed Zombie Nautilus can now eat all fish
  • This includes buckets of fish
  • Zombie Nautilus no longer suffocates out of water
General

  • Resolved an issue on Windows where shared worlds (those available to all players) did not load resource or behavior packs (MCPE-228607)

Mobs

  • Camels now take fall damage starting 4 blocks higher when walking or dashing (MCPE-171996)
  • Phantoms can no longer drown (MCPE-101541)

Character Creator

  • Users will no longer be prevented from loading into a world due to the Invalid Platform Skin error

Realms

  • Fixed controller focus being cut off for the top of the Realms Timeline Opted-Out members list
User Interface

  • Fixed issue with rendering custom blocks as "flying items" and with quick move animation (MCPE-180489)
  • Text input in certain inputs such as Book and Quill, will now prevent new lines if it will push text out of the input window
  • Fix suggested commands in chat misplaced when resizing window (MCPE-147816)

Technical Updates

AI Goals

  • Added the "minecraft:behavior.use_kinetic_weapon" AI goal
  • Description:
  • Allows a mob to make use of items with a "minecraft:kinetic_weapon" item component
  • The mob will approach the target before using the weapon and charging with it
  • If the target gets too close, the mob will retreat and reposition before charging again
  • Once all "max_duration"s in the item's "minecraft:kinetic_weapon" component have elapsed, the mob goes on cooldown and retreats before approaching again
  • Fields:
  • "approach_distance": The distance to the target within which the mob begins using its kinetic weapon
  • "reposition_distance": The distance the mob retreats to once the target is closer than the midpoint of the item's "minecraft:kinetic_weapon" component's minimum and maximum "reach"
  • "reposition_speed_multiplier": Multiplier applied to the mob's movement speed while repositioning
  • "cooldown_distance": The distance the mob retreats to after all of the item's "minecraft:kinetic_weapon" component's "max_duration" values have elapsed
  • "cooldown_speed_multiplier": Multiplier applied to the mob's movement speed while on cooldown
  • "weapon_reach_multiplier": Multiplier applied to the item's "minecraft:kinetic_weapon" component's "reach"
  • "weapon_min_speed_multiplier": Multiplier applied to each "min_speed" and "min_relative_speed" condition in the item's "minecraft:kinetic_weapon" component
  • "min_path_time": Minimum base time, in seconds, before recalculating a new attack path to the target (before increases are applied)
  • "max_path_time": Maximum base time, in seconds, before recalculating a new attack path to the target (before increases are applied)
  • "path_fail_time_increase": Time, in seconds, added to the attack path recalculation interval when the mob cannot move along the current path
  • "inner_boundary_time_increase": Time, in seconds, added to the attack path recalculation interval when the target is beyond "path_inner_boundary"
  • "outer_boundary_time_increase": Time, in seconds, added to the attack path recalculation interval when the target is beyond "path_outer_boundary"
  • "path_inner_boundary": Distance at which to increase attack path recalculation by "inner_boundary_time_increase"
  • "path_outer_boundary": Distance at which to increase attack path recalculation by "outer_boundary_time_increase"
  • "speed_multiplier": Multiplier applied to the mob's movement speed when moving toward its target
  • "require_complete_path": Specifies whether a full navigation path from the mob to the target is required
  • "track_target": Allows the mob to track its target even if it lacks a hard-coded sensing component
  • "cooldown_time": Cooldown time, in seconds, between consecutive attacks
  • "melee_fov": Field of view, in degrees, used by the hard-coded sensing component to detect a valid attack target
  • "x_max_rotation": Maximum rotation, in degrees, on the X-axis while the mob is trying to look at its target
  • "y_max_head_rotation": Maximum rotation, in degrees, on the Y-axis while the mob is trying to look at its target
  • "random_stop_interval": Defines a 1-in-N chance for the mob to stop its current attack, where N equals "random_stop_interval"
  • "attack_once": Allows the mob to perform this melee attack behavior only once during its lifetime
  • Requirements:
  • The mob must have an item with the "minecraft:kinetic_weapon" item component
  • Must otherwise fulfill the same conditions as other melee attack goals
  • "minecraft:behavior.melee_box_attack", "minecraft:behavior.delayed_attack", "minecraft:behavior.melee_attack" and "minecraft:behavior.stomp_attack" now correctly apply their "path_inner_boundary" field
API

  • Added new module @minecraft/server-graphics to change graphics and rendering settings. The current set of APIs are associated with Atmospheric Scattering parameters in Vibrant Visuals
  • The /clone command now fires onBreak beta API event for custom blocks overridden at source destination

Biomes

  • The client side Molang queries query.entity_biome_has_all_tags, query.entity_biome_has_any_tags, and query.entity_biome_has_any_identifier no longer need the UpcomingCreatorFeatures toggle to be used
Block Rendering

  • Fixed custom blocks rendered in Structure Block GUI

Block Components

  • The option "alpha_masked_tint" in "minecraft:material_instances" is going back to requiring "Upcoming Creator Features" with the next preview
  • Modified "minecraft:material_instances" block component
  • Field emissive renamed to shaded to better describe what the field does
  • Default value of shaded now true, when false the material ignores face_dimming and ambient occlusion
  • Modified component "minecraft:material_instances"
  • Released field "shaded" formerly called "emissive" from experimental
Editor

  • Fixed a bug that updated the rotation range to (-360~360) for Summon tool and Brush tool
  • Updated the settings for UI Settings, Tutorial, Keyboard and Graphics mode, users need to manually save these settings
  • Added new IModalDialog API to create scripted dialog windows. They can be registered from IModalDialogManager, and then activated like core dialogs
  • Added new selection tool utility "Quick Move" mode that allows you to easily move the contents of a selection in any one direction. Can also specify a specific destination.
Entity Components

  • Added new field protection_slot to minecraft:burns_in_daylight, which allows specifying an equipment slot that should provide protection from burning in daylight
  • Valid values are "slot.weapon.offhand", "slot.armor.head", "slot.armor.chest", "slot.armor.legs", "slot.armor.feet", and "slot.armor.body"
  • Leaving this field unspecified will default to having the Head armor slot provide protection from burning in daylight
  • In the "minecraft:ageable" and "minecraft:breedable" components, the "transform_to_item" field has been renamed to "result_item"
  • This field is now defined for each item entry in each component's "items" list, enabling item-specific transformations on use
  • Added "result_item" field to the items in the "minecraft:healable" and "minecraft:tameable" components
  • This field is defined for each item entry in the "items" list
  • On a successful interaction, the consumed item is replaced with this item
Items

  • Fix issue with rendering custom blocks as "flying items" (MCPE-180489)

Experimental Technical Updates

API

  • Debug Drawing
  • Fixed a bug where timeLeft would cause the DebugShape to be removed immediately
  • Fixed a bug where the arrow head of the DebugArrow would look incorrect at certain rotations

API Infra

  • Modernized AvailableCommandsPacket serialization. Added these constraints:
  • Chained Subcommand Data / Name max size set to 512 characters
  • Commands / Name max size set to 512 characters
  • Commands / Description max size set to 1000 characters
  • Commands / Chained Subcommand Indexes max size set to 250 elements
  • Commands / Overloads max size set to 250 elements
  • Constraints / Constraint Indices max size set to 250 elements
Blocks

  • Added component minecraft:connection_rule behind the Upcoming Creator Features toggle which allows custom blocks to define whether other blocks with connection behavior - such as fences, walls, bars, and glass panes - can try to create a connection
  • Added VanillaBlockTag minecraft:has_fence_connections that can be used to identify a custom block as a block that creates connections like a fence; this tag is required to create connections between custom and Vanilla fences
  • The component and tag can be used along with the minecraft:connection block trait to make a custom fence that creates connections like a Vanilla fence.
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.130.22 doesn't have any major new features for players to tinker with, but it does come with improvements and bug fixes to the new features of Mounts of Mayhem and the old features already available in the official game.

