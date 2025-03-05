Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview patch notes: All you need to know 

On March 5, 2025, Mojang Studios released the Minecraft 1.21.70.26 beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. Alongside it, Java Edition users also received a small snapshot featuring a handful of changes and bug fixes. This is often the case with new Bedrock Edition beta and preview updates as well.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 includes just five changes and fixes related to shulker bullets, bundles, mobs, UI, and spawn eggs. Players should not be concerned about the lack of new features, as this simply indicates that the update is nearing its release.

Let’s go over the changes and bug fixes in Minecraft 1.21.70.26 beta and preview and see how they affect gameplay.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview: All you need to know

Features and bug fixes

Effects

Fixed an issue where the Shulker's bullet was incorrectly giving 200 seconds of levitation instead of the expected 10 (MCPE-190710).

The previous Minecraft 1.21.70.25 beta and preview introduced a bug that caused the Shulker's bullet to apply a levitation effect lasting 20 times longer than intended. Fortunately, a player caught this issue early, and Mojang has now fixed it in version 1.21.70.26.

Gameplay

Bundles no longer become empty after being held by an Armor Stand (MCPE-190093).

A strange bug caused bundles to delete their items when placed on an armor stand. Players who prefer storing bundles this way rather than in chests will appreciate this fix.

Mobs

To better support the long-term health of the Minecraft engine, the developers have made the difficult decision to fix an old splash potion bug that was used by some players to make invincible "pet" mobs. In worlds at or above version 1.21.70.24, any remaining invincible mobs will now properly die and despawn (MCPE-190466).

Minecraft Bedrock had a useful glitch that allowed players to make mobs invincible using potion effects. As mentioned, the developers had to remove this bug. If you or your friends have an invincible pet, be sure to remind them about this change coming in the 1.21.70 update.

User interface

Removed the server IP address from the servers tab (MCPE-190747).

Minecraft Bedrock recently received the 1.21.62 hotfix, which introduced a security risk for private servers. The 1.21.60 update previously introduced a brand-new UI, which most players seem to appreciate. However, an issue caused the Servers tab to expose server IP addresses. This has now been fixed in the latest beta and preview.

Technical updates

Spawn eggs

Fixed the Zombie Villager entity file name not matching the last slice after adding the spawn egg texture (MCPE-190760).

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 preview is available for download on Xbox, PlayStation, Windows, and iOS consoles/devices. Android gamers can download the beta version from the Google Play Store.

