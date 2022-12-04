Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.60.22 patch notes: Tweaks, bug fixes, and more

Minecraft is actively moving towards its next stage, with the next update on both Java and Bedrock Edition being prepared for release soon. However, both versions have different upcoming content.
The new Minecraft Bedrock version is currently on an experimental or "beta" build, as it is in its testing phase.
The latest Minecraft Bedrock beta, 1.19.60.22, is the second one for the 1.19.60 update. It deals with bug fixes, minor improvements, and corrections to many features.
Here's a look at the official patch notes for this beta version.
Minecraft Bedrock: Primary features and changes in the 1.19.60.22 beta
Experimental Features
Bamboo Wood Types
- Bamboo Planks and Slabs can now be used in all recipes that take Planks of any wood type
- Bamboo Mosaic (Planks and slabs) cannot be used as a general Wood Plank in crafting recipes
- Renamed “Stripped Block of Bamboo” to “Block of Stripped Bamboo,” as it was incorrectly named
- Block of Bamboo and Block of Stripped Bamboo are now correctly classified as "Woods" in the Creative inventory instead of as "Logs"
- Updated Block of Bamboo and Block of Stripped Bamboo textures, as their lighting was inconsistent with other blocks
Camel
- Using a Saddle on an adult Camel now results in it being properly equipped
- Dispensers can now equip Saddles to tamed Camels
Gameplay
- Player sound slider now correctly adjusts step and fall sounds for Bamboo blocks, Hanging Signs, Nether Wood types, and Chiseled Bookshelves
- Block sound slider now correctly adjusts sounds for Chiseled Bookshelf
- Lowered sound volume for Ender Dragon when placed on a Note Block
- Jukebox slider now correctly adjusts sound level for Mob heads placed on Note Block
Chiseled Bookshelf
- Books can now be removed and added to specific slots on the Chiseled Bookshelf
- You can now remove a Book from the Chiseled Bookshelf while holding a Book in your hand
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where players could fall out of moving blocks when pushed upwards
- Fixed an issue where night was being incorrectly skipped if the last player in a game is in the Nether or End
- A player entering the Nether or End will now trigger a night skip if all players left in Overworld are sleeping
- Fixed a bug where dropping an item and sleeping at the same time would cause the server to hang
- Orbs spawned within the same block will merge and combine XP values until orb limit is reached
General
- Fixed an issue where text fields would not regain focus after being deselected with a gamepad
- Fixed an issue where user interface elements on the Achievements screen and the new Create New World screen didn't properly trigger sound effects
Items
- Fixed an issue that prevented some Tripwire Hooks from being valid when trading with a Fletcher Villager
Mobile Controls
- Fixed a bug where players couldn’t interact with the toast notifications in Joystick and Crosshair touch controls
Mobs
- Fixed the Vex being incorrectly lit in dark surroundings
- Fixed the Vex texture disparity between Bedrock and Java
- Endermen, Skeletons, and Wither Skeletons now only spawn at light level 7 and below (instead of 11 and below) in the Nether
Player
- Fixed a bug causing players’ hitboxes and nameplates to be unaligned when rejoining a world after dying and returning to the menu without respawning
Touch Controls
- The inventory tab will now reset their hover state if the player uses the second input method and hover on another tab
Vanilla Parity
Mobs
- Using a Saddle on a tamed Horse, Donkey, or Mule now results in it being equipped
- Using Horse Armor on an unarmored, tamed Horse now results in it being equipped
- Using a Carpet on a tamed Llama now results in it being equipped
- Dispensers can now equip Saddles and Horse Armors to tamed Horses
- Dispensers can now equip Saddles and Chests to tamed Mules and Donkeys
- Dispensers can now equip Carpets and Chests to tamed Llamas
- Dispensers can now equip Saddles to Pigs and Striders
- Shears in a Dispenser will now only shear one Sheep at a time
- Shears in a Dispenser will now shear Snow Golems and Mooshrooms
Wandering Trader
- The Wandering Trader will no longer have a chance to offer duplicate Seed trades.
User Interface
- Fixed text-to-speech enumeration for the worlds in play screen, select language in settings screen, select controls in settings screen, and friends in invite friends screen when there are a large number of items in the list.
The aforementioned patch notes might seem exhaustive. However, they highlight the Minecraft team's ability to fix and improve several aspects of the game in a single patch.
This beta could help speed up the release of the full version of Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.60.
For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki