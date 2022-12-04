Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.60.22 patch notes: Tweaks, bug fixes, and more

Minecraft is actively moving towards its next stage, with the next update on both Java and Bedrock Edition being prepared for release soon. However, both versions have different upcoming content.

The new Minecraft Bedrock version is currently on an experimental or "beta" build, as it is in its testing phase.

The latest Minecraft Bedrock beta, 1.19.60.22, is the second one for the 1.19.60 update. It deals with bug fixes, minor improvements, and corrections to many features.

Here's a look at the official patch notes for this beta version.

Minecraft Bedrock: Primary features and changes in the 1.19.60.22 beta

Experimental Features

Bamboo Wood Types

Bamboo Planks and Slabs can now be used in all recipes that take Planks of any wood type

Bamboo Mosaic (Planks and slabs) cannot be used as a general Wood Plank in crafting recipes

Renamed “Stripped Block of Bamboo” to “Block of Stripped Bamboo,” as it was incorrectly named

Block of Bamboo and Block of Stripped Bamboo are now correctly classified as "Woods" in the Creative inventory instead of as "Logs"

Updated Block of Bamboo and Block of Stripped Bamboo textures, as their lighting was inconsistent with other blocks

Camel

Using a Saddle on an adult Camel now results in it being properly equipped

Dispensers can now equip Saddles to tamed Camels

Gameplay

Player sound slider now correctly adjusts step and fall sounds for Bamboo blocks, Hanging Signs, Nether Wood types, and Chiseled Bookshelves

Block sound slider now correctly adjusts sounds for Chiseled Bookshelf

Lowered sound volume for Ender Dragon when placed on a Note Block

Jukebox slider now correctly adjusts sound level for Mob heads placed on Note Block

Chiseled Bookshelf

Books can now be removed and added to specific slots on the Chiseled Bookshelf

You can now remove a Book from the Chiseled Bookshelf while holding a Book in your hand

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players could fall out of moving blocks when pushed upwards

Fixed an issue where night was being incorrectly skipped if the last player in a game is in the Nether or End

A player entering the Nether or End will now trigger a night skip if all players left in Overworld are sleeping

Fixed a bug where dropping an item and sleeping at the same time would cause the server to hang

Orbs spawned within the same block will merge and combine XP values until orb limit is reached

General

Fixed an issue where text fields would not regain focus after being deselected with a gamepad

Fixed an issue where user interface elements on the Achievements screen and the new Create New World screen didn't properly trigger sound effects

Items

Fixed an issue that prevented some Tripwire Hooks from being valid when trading with a Fletcher Villager

Mobile Controls

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t interact with the toast notifications in Joystick and Crosshair touch controls

Mobs

Fixed the Vex being incorrectly lit in dark surroundings

Fixed the Vex texture disparity between Bedrock and Java

Endermen, Skeletons, and Wither Skeletons now only spawn at light level 7 and below (instead of 11 and below) in the Nether

Player

Fixed a bug causing players’ hitboxes and nameplates to be unaligned when rejoining a world after dying and returning to the menu without respawning

Touch Controls

The inventory tab will now reset their hover state if the player uses the second input method and hover on another tab

Vanilla Parity

Mobs

Using a Saddle on a tamed Horse, Donkey, or Mule now results in it being equipped

Using Horse Armor on an unarmored, tamed Horse now results in it being equipped

Using a Carpet on a tamed Llama now results in it being equipped

Dispensers can now equip Saddles and Horse Armors to tamed Horses

Dispensers can now equip Saddles and Chests to tamed Mules and Donkeys

Dispensers can now equip Carpets and Chests to tamed Llamas

Dispensers can now equip Saddles to Pigs and Striders

Shears in a Dispenser will now only shear one Sheep at a time

Shears in a Dispenser will now shear Snow Golems and Mooshrooms

Wandering Trader

The Wandering Trader will no longer have a chance to offer duplicate Seed trades.

User Interface

Fixed text-to-speech enumeration for the worlds in play screen, select language in settings screen, select controls in settings screen, and friends in invite friends screen when there are a large number of items in the list.

The aforementioned patch notes might seem exhaustive. However, they highlight the Minecraft team's ability to fix and improve several aspects of the game in a single patch.

This beta could help speed up the release of the full version of Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.60.

