Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.70.20 patch notes: All you need to know

Betas and previews are Minecraft versions that have features yet to be added to the game. A few more experimental features were recently released with a Minecraft Java snapshot.

Players were expecting those features to be added to the Bedrock beta. Sadly, the latest 1.19.70.20 beta update does not come with them. However, this beta update does bring a lot of fixes and noteworthy changes to existing features.

Minecraft 1.19.70.20 Bedrock Beta & Preview patch notes

Experimental features

These are features that are planned to be released with a future update. Here are all the changes made to them in this beta update:

Piglin's head, when in the player's inventory or hotbar, no longer has an ear overlapping the rest of the head.

Fall damage is sustained when the player falls while riding a camel.

Features and bug fixes

When sneaking, the player's hitbox height reduces by one and a half blocks.

The player will sneak automatically when stuck in a gap of fewer than 1.8 blocks.

The player's camera height will be lowered when sneaking. More space will be required to stand to exit sneaking.

Players will transition from swimming to sneaking if they are unable to stand up but would be able to sneak.

Vanilla Parity

The developers are trying to make the two editions, Java and Bedrock, as similar to each other as possible.

An issue allowing dead players to prevent other players from skipping night has been fixed.

Note Block sound attenuation over a distance is now linear

Regardless of the player's screen aspect ratio, the eating and drinking animations will be centered.

Breeding horses can now produce random variants

When one block is broken, bells connected to multiple blocks do not drop anymore.

Blocks

Destroying Mangrove Logs or Mangrove Wood now properly causes leaves to decay

End Crystals occupying the same space as a block will no longer cause that block to disappear

Mobs

While a player is riding a horse with a parrot on them, the parrot will no longer shake.

A bug in Minecraft causing global entities to stop rendering when out of the entity render distance has been fixed.

Gameplay

Rapid damage is no longer inflicted when touching damaging blocks.

A crash could occur when entering a 1.7.1.0 world in version 1.8 or above. This issue has been fixed.

Projectiles shot or items dropped while swimming/gliding no longer spawn from above the player's position

While swimming/gliding, the player's crosshair interacts properly with the items in front.

Even when the player has identical written books, they can be moved to the inventory.

Double-clicking on the Furnace output slot will no longer drop the item in Minecraft

A bug causing observers to not detect changes has been fixed.

Regular hoppers can now full items through blocks above them that have a lower height than a full block.

Mobile

Only a single change has been made to the Pocket Edition's UI:

The "Press Open Chat to open chat" message has been removed from Minecraft pocket UI for text-to-speech users.

User interface

The inventory shows a proper icon for the ocean, treasure, and woodland explorer maps.

Fixed a bug where mouse scrolling on the Friend Options dropdown would not scroll the dropdown contents

Resolved an issue where graphical elements of the Sign-In/Sign-Up screen could extend beyond the bounds of the dialog container

The developers have said that experimental features, such as armor trim, are not quite ready to be released for Bedrock Edition.

Interested readers can learn more about the technical changes made in this Minecraft beta here.

