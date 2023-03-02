Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.70.26: Patch notes, upcoming features, and more

The march to Minecraft 1.19.4 and eventually update 1.20 continues. To that end, Mojang is releasing plenty of Java snapshots and Bedrock previews to address bugs and improve the game through community feedback.

Bedrock Edition's latest beta/preview was unveiled on March 1, 2023, and is labeled Preview 1.19.70.26. It is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Windows PCs.

The Android version will also be available, though Mojang has stated that it is currently working out some issues before its release on mobile devices.

In this Minecraft Bedrock preview, players shouldn't expect large content additions or changes. Preview 1.19.70.26 focuses on a few small bug fixes and one noteworthy technical update. This seems to align with recent Java snapshot pre-releases, which have also primarily centered on bug fixes.

Patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock's 1.19.70.26 preview

This latest Bedrock update can be accessed via Minecraft Preview on various devices (Image via Mojang)

As confirmed by Mojang, the latest Bedrock Edition preview offers very little in the way of significant change. Aside from a few small tweaks, there isn't much to this preview version. However, this is to be expected, as the 1.19.4 update is right around the corner, and the 1.20 update won't be far behind.

With that in mind, Mojang is likely attempting to do as much housekeeping as possible. It is fixing bugs and fine-tuning the game mechanics behind the scenes to ensure that everything is ready when the major updates arrive.

Here are all the changes made in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.70.26:

Multiple issues that caused detriments to the gameplay experience and stability have been addressed, though Mojang hasn't provided specifics in their patch notes.

A bug has been fixed that prevented boat paddling sounds from playing properly.

Fixed a bug where items would float away if a player threw them out of the water.

Players' projectiles no longer snap to the in-game grid when spawned from an event using the "born" spawn_method.

In addition to the listed changes above, Mojang stated in its patch notes that its developers are working to bring the cherry blossom biome and armor trimming to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition as experimental features. These new content additions are slated to be fully released in the official 1.20 update. However, they have been available to Java Edition players via the snapshot system for quite some time now.

Hopefully, Mojang can bring these new features to Bedrock quickly. Many players on Bedrock-compatible platforms have been looking forward to experiencing some of the new content that update 1.20 will introduce.

If players do miss out on this specific Minecraft Bedrock preview, they shouldn't worry. Mojang has been pushing out more than a few snapshots and previews lately, likely due to the upcoming content-heavy updates. New previews will arrive in just a matter of time, and hopefully, Mojang can situate them for all available platforms as it normally intends to.

The development cycle for the world's most beloved sandbox game never stops. As long as players have access to Minecraft Preview, they won't lack the ability to check out any new content or changes that Mojang implements into Bedrock Edition in the future.

