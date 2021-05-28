How to join a Minecraft Bedrock Beta in 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

With Mojang releasing new patches for the fast approaching Caves & Cliffs update, players may be wondering how to join a Minecraft Bedrock Beta in order to get access to some of the new content coming to Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.17 is something players should not miss out on, there are tons of new items, blocks and mobs being added. The update will also have a ton of different achievements as well as behind the scenes action, in terms of in-game commands.

Below is a list detailing how players can opt in to be a part of the Minecraft Bedrock Beta on Android devices, as well as Windows and Xbox One!

How to join Caves and Cliffs-themed Minecraft Bedrock Beta: Step-by-step guide

Before we jump into how players can join in on the beta, there is a bit of essential information before participating in a Minecraft beta:

You will not have access to Realms and will not be able to join non-beta players while you're previewing the beta

Beta builds will likely be unstable and are not representative of final version quality. Please backup your Worlds before joining the beta

Finished releases may not include all changes and fixes from the beta to preserve stability and may slip to a later release

Report bugs to bugs.mojang.com and all feedback to feedback.minecraft.net

How to join Beta on Android:

Purchase and install Minecraft on your device. On the Minecraft App page on Google Play Store, expand the description and select the 'Join the Beta' option. Tap 'Join' to enter into the Beta of Minecraft on Android devices.

How to join Beta on both Windows 10 and Xbox One:

1. In the Microsoft Store, look for the Xbox Insider Hub App, download and install the app on your PC. 2. From the left-hand side of the screen, select the 'Insider Content' option. 3. Select Minecraft from the Games section. 4. Click the 'Manage' button. 5. Select the 'Join the Beta' option on your preferred platform (Windows 10/Xbox) to enroll yourself in the Beta version of Bedrock.

