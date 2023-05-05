Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.0.23 patch notes: All you need to know

Mojang has released yet another Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.0.23. The Swedish game company is gradually gearing up to release the next installment of their game. Like most beta and preview versions, this one also contains a long list of bug fixes and a few new features and changes.

Anyone who owns Bedrock Edition will automatically have access to all beta and preview versions that Mojang releases. Hence, they can easily download the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview, 1.20.0.23.

All the features and bug fixes patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.0.23

Here are the full patch notes for the features and bug fixes done in the Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.20.0.23.

Features and Bug Fixes:

Accessibility

Screen reader now properly reads description in popping window after disabling “Require Encrypted Websockets.”

Screen reader now properly reads description in popping window after disabling “Allow mobile data for online play.”

Amethyst Resonance

Blocks of Amethyst placed above or below Sculk Sensors or Calibrated Sculk Sensors now also resonate vibrations.

Audio

Generic Brush sounds are now audible.

Blocks

Sculk Sensors, Calibrated Sculk Sensors, and Sculk Shriekers will no longer lose in-flight vibrations when leaving the world.

Fixed an issue where the Calibrated Sculk Sensor tendrils were not lighting uniformly.

Fixed custom textures that override vanilla blocks with aux metadata as a list of textures.

Pitcher Plant

Bone Meal now can’t be used on a Pitcher Plant to duplicate the flower.

Breaking Pitcher Plants with Fortune enchanted tools will now not drop more than one flower.

Sniffer Egg

Sniffer Egg now uses a custom cracking sound instead of the one for Turtle Eggs.

Sniffer Egg no longer gets destroyed by fluid water or lava.

Sniffer Egg can now be placed in water and lava.

Torchflower

Bone Meal now can’t be used on Torchflowers to spawn other flowers.

Using Bone Meal on a Torchflower Crop will now always make it grow one stage.

Calibrated Sculk Sensor

Calibrated Sculk Sensor now effectively filters vibration frequencies when powered by any power-emitting redstone component.

Experience Orbs

Experience Orbs now merge when spawned with the summon command.

Gameplay

Banner Shields now take the same Shield from the Grindstone as Java Edition.

Third-person camera no longer creates a black pane when short sneaking under a 1.5 block gap.

Brush

Brushes no longer crash the game upon breaking.

Music

Relic Music Disk is now included in the loot table for Trail Ruins.

General

Splitscreen players are no longer disconnected when one leaves.

Added Planting the Past achievement.

Added Careful Restoration achievement.

Graphical

Screen fade effect when sleeping or using camera fade command will no longer appear when a picture is taken.

Sniffer

Fixed the Sniffer’s head and ears z-fighting.

Sculk Sensor Phases

Sculk Sensors and Calibrated Sculk Sensors now play their “power off” sound at the end of the Cooldown phase instead of the Active phase.

Touch Controls

Fixed issues with keyboard navigation on some menu screens on iOS and Android.

User Interface

Animations in ‘Welcome to Minecraft’ modals are no longer rendered upside down on Android.

Button sounds will no longer sometimes occur when clicking a disabled button.

Fixed capitalization in title of Behavior Pack message modal.

Fixed a bug where respawning in VR sometimes softlocks the player in the death screen.

Added new Cubemap background.

View now rotates clockwise and is tilted down unless a global resource pack replaces the cubemap background.

Text shadowboxes now have the correct opacity on interactable block screens.

Vanilla Parity

Distinct green particles are now emitted by the player under effect of Hero of the Village status effect.

Apart from this, several technical bug fixes and experimental feature fixes have also been implemented in the Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.20.0.23.

