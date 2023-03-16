Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.80.21 beta patch notes: Adds armor trims, suspicious gravel, and more

Minecraft Bedrock is a version of Minecraft available across various platforms, including Windows 10, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Over the years, the game has received numerous updates for bug fixes, new features, and improved gameplay.

These updates are typically released as minor updates that include changes to the game's user interface, tweaks to gameplay mechanics, and bug fixes.

Minecraft 1.19.80.21 Bedrock preview/beta: Changes, additions, and more

A new Bedrock beta has just been released, adding armor trim and a new suspicious gravel block to the game. Armor trims were released with Java Edition snapshots as an experimental feature some time ago.

Here are the patch notes for this beta/preview update:

Experimental features

Armor:

The armor trim feature allows Minecraft players to customize their armor items visually using armor trims smithing templates. These are purely cosmetic and do not provide any benefits or advantages in the game.

Armor trim smithing templates can be found in various structures. Here are all the trims and structures in the chests from which they can be located:

Pillager Outpost: Sentry Armor Trim

Desert Pyramid: Dune Armor Trim

Shipwreck: Coast Armor Trim

Jungle Temple: Wild Armor Trim

Ocean Monument: Tide Armor Trim

Ancient City: Ward Armor Trim

Woodland Mansion: Vex Armor Trim

Nether Fortress: Rib Armor Trim

Bastion Remnant: Snout Armor Trim

Stronghold: Eye Armor Trim

End City: Spire Armor Trim

Tide armor trim is the only smithing template acquired through mob drops. Elder guardians, when killed, may drop them.

Armor trims have two properties: pattern and material. The smithing template used determines the trim pattern, and the material used determines the pattern's color.

Listed below are all the viable ingredients to be used as a material for armor trim in Minecraft:

Iron

Copper

Gold

Lapis

Emerald

Diamond

Netherite

Redstone

Amethyst

Quartz

Once an armor trim smithing template and a material for the trim have been acquired, players can trim the armor item on the smithing template.

It is worth noting that armor trims are uncraftable in Minecraft. However, a copy of the template can be crafted using seven diamonds and the template itself on the crafting table.

Blocks and Archeology feature set:

When the player wearing a piglin head is riding an entity, the mob head's ears flap

Cherry Stripped Wood can now be crafted from Cherry Stripped Log

The textures of cherry leaves and cherry signs have been updated

Suspicious gravel block has been added

Mobs:

Frogs born in the Cherry Grove biome are now the temperate variant instead of the cold variant

Netherite equipment:

A netherite upgrade smithing template has been added to upgrade diamond items to netherite. Minecraft players will find this template only in the chests of bastions and can use it on smithing tables. Like other smithing templates, they can be duplicated using the same ingredients.

Main features and bug fixes

Accessibility features:

The enchantment glint has been removed from potions due to it obscuring the color of the potion contents

The color of potions has been adjusted to make them more distinguishable

The default visibility of the enchantment glint on items has been decreased. It can be modified in the Accessibility settings

Blocks:

"fence" block is now split into unique names, "oak_fence," "acacia_fence," "birch_fence," "dark_oak_fence," "jungle_fence," and "spruce_fence"

Commands will still work with "fence," but only new fence names will be suggested in the command prompt

Gameplay and vanilla parity:

A bug causing experience orb position desync after teleport has been fixed

The camera no longer turns black going in the third person

An issue causing players to load incorrect dates when loading a local game after connecting to a realm or server has been fixed

An issue causing the incorrect camera height has been fixed

The search bar in the Creative inventory screen is now automatically selected while using a keyboard

Mobs:

Villagers will no longer phase through blocks and wake up in a valid position

