Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.80.21 beta patch notes: Adds armor trims, suspicious gravel, and more

Minecraft Bedrock is a version of Minecraft available across various platforms, including Windows 10, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Over the years, the game has received numerous updates for bug fixes, new features, and improved gameplay.
These updates are typically released as minor updates that include changes to the game's user interface, tweaks to gameplay mechanics, and bug fixes.
Minecraft 1.19.80.21 Bedrock preview/beta: Changes, additions, and more
A new Bedrock beta has just been released, adding armor trim and a new suspicious gravel block to the game. Armor trims were released with Java Edition snapshots as an experimental feature some time ago.
Here are the patch notes for this beta/preview update:
Experimental features
Armor:
The armor trim feature allows Minecraft players to customize their armor items visually using armor trims smithing templates. These are purely cosmetic and do not provide any benefits or advantages in the game.
Armor trim smithing templates can be found in various structures. Here are all the trims and structures in the chests from which they can be located:
- Pillager Outpost: Sentry Armor Trim
- Desert Pyramid: Dune Armor Trim
- Shipwreck: Coast Armor Trim
- Jungle Temple: Wild Armor Trim
- Ocean Monument: Tide Armor Trim
- Ancient City: Ward Armor Trim
- Woodland Mansion: Vex Armor Trim
- Nether Fortress: Rib Armor Trim
- Bastion Remnant: Snout Armor Trim
- Stronghold: Eye Armor Trim
- End City: Spire Armor Trim
Tide armor trim is the only smithing template acquired through mob drops. Elder guardians, when killed, may drop them.
Armor trims have two properties: pattern and material. The smithing template used determines the trim pattern, and the material used determines the pattern's color.
Listed below are all the viable ingredients to be used as a material for armor trim in Minecraft:
- Iron
- Copper
- Gold
- Lapis
- Emerald
- Diamond
- Netherite
- Redstone
- Amethyst
- Quartz
Once an armor trim smithing template and a material for the trim have been acquired, players can trim the armor item on the smithing template.
It is worth noting that armor trims are uncraftable in Minecraft. However, a copy of the template can be crafted using seven diamonds and the template itself on the crafting table.
Blocks and Archeology feature set:
- When the player wearing a piglin head is riding an entity, the mob head's ears flap
- Cherry Stripped Wood can now be crafted from Cherry Stripped Log
- The textures of cherry leaves and cherry signs have been updated
- Suspicious gravel block has been added
Mobs:
- Frogs born in the Cherry Grove biome are now the temperate variant instead of the cold variant
Netherite equipment:
A netherite upgrade smithing template has been added to upgrade diamond items to netherite. Minecraft players will find this template only in the chests of bastions and can use it on smithing tables. Like other smithing templates, they can be duplicated using the same ingredients.
Main features and bug fixes
Accessibility features:
- The enchantment glint has been removed from potions due to it obscuring the color of the potion contents
- The color of potions has been adjusted to make them more distinguishable
- The default visibility of the enchantment glint on items has been decreased. It can be modified in the Accessibility settings
Blocks:
- "fence" block is now split into unique names, "oak_fence," "acacia_fence," "birch_fence," "dark_oak_fence," "jungle_fence," and "spruce_fence"
- Commands will still work with "fence," but only new fence names will be suggested in the command prompt
Gameplay and vanilla parity:
- A bug causing experience orb position desync after teleport has been fixed
- The camera no longer turns black going in the third person
- An issue causing players to load incorrect dates when loading a local game after connecting to a realm or server has been fixed
- An issue causing the incorrect camera height has been fixed
- The search bar in the Creative inventory screen is now automatically selected while using a keyboard
Mobs:
- Villagers will no longer phase through blocks and wake up in a valid position