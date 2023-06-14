Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.10.23 patch notes: Recipe unlocking changes, sneaking improvement, and more 

The Minecraft 1.20 update debuted on June 7, 2023, and the latest set of fixes and gameplay changes arrived a week later for Bedrock Edition. In Preview 1.20.10.23, many bugs and performance issues were addressed. However, there were also a few adjustments made that players will notice just by playing the sandbox game.

Since there are visible gameplay changes in this specific Bedrock preview, players will want to stay appraised of them. This will keep them from being surprised when things don't exactly work as they did during the 1.20 update's debut or even beforehand.

It seems like a good time to examine the essential gameplay changes of note in Minecraft 1.20's latest Bedrock preview now that it has been released.

Important gameplay tweaks and fixes in Minecraft Bedrock Preview/Beta 1.20.10.23

Although Minecraft's 1.20.10.23 preview/beta for Bedrock Edition mostly focuses on bug fixes and performance/script changes under the hood, there are certainly tangible tweaks that players may notice rather quickly in the game. That having been said, it's best to focus on these first and foremost.

Here are the highlights of the gameplay changes in Minecraft Preview 1.20.10.23:

The recipe-unlocking notification that ordinarily appeared when players obtained their crafting ingredients has been removed for the time being, as Mojang has remarked that it wasn't ultimately very helpful.

Unlocking a new recipe no longer sets the inventory setting toggle to "all".

Short sneaking has been removed from the Experimental Features menu and can now be used in ordinary gameplay.

While flying, players can now be forced into their sneaking/crawling animations depending on their environment.

Overall improved performance for simultaneous mouse clicks, and performing multiple actions should now feel more responsive.

When text-to-speech is enabled, the narrator will now reliably say "slash" when players open their chat console and enter the "/" key.

The default value for chat duration has been set to ten seconds.

Selecting items in the hotbar with the narrator active will now allow the narrator to announce the items as needed.

When Minecraft worlds are updated, the cardinal directions that pumpkins, carved pumpkins, and lit pumpkins are facing will be preserved.

The "/time querycommand" input into the chat will now return the appropriate time of day even when the absolute time value is set to a negative number.

Add-ons for the 1.20 Trails & Tales update are no longer constrained to overriding vanilla pre-1.20 entities when creating custom entities. Essentially, the camel and sniffer can both be replaced by certain add-ons as well.

It's important to note that these changes are currently only representative in Bedrock Preview 1.20.10.23 and may change at a later date. It could be quite some time before these additions are represented in a stable build, such as the 1.20.2 update, which is expected to arrive not long from now.

For fans who are curious about the performance/script changes and the bug fixes in particular, they may want to head to the page for the official patch notes provided by Mojang. The full slate of changes down to the last detail can be found at feedback.minecraft.net/hc/articles/16744110942349.

