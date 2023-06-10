Minecraft 1.20.1 release candidate 1 patch notes: Stability fixes, new language, and more 

Right after the 1.20 update release, Mojang had to release Minecraft 1.20.1 release candidate 1. Even though the game company recently rolled out an official build of their big update, they had to patch a few bug fixes, which were immediately reported after it dropped on June 7. Thankfully, several issues in the official version were fixed and will soon be released in the new 1.20.1 official version.

Despite several tests and beta version phases, a few bits and bobs still need ironing out in these kinds of sandbox games. Hence, Mojang had to immediately release another candidate to fix the issues. The official 1.20 version will not see the light of day for long, as it will soon be replaced by 1.20.1.

Full patch notes for the Minecraft 1.20.1 release candidate 1 and how to download it

Here are the complete patch notes on what was fixed:

Fixed bugs in Minecraft 1.20.1 release candidate 1

Fixed a disk permissions-related crash

The realms invitation icon that appears on the realms button in the main menu is displayed incorrectly

Buttons in the "Add Realm" interface within the realms menu no longer render

Game softlocks after canceling joining a server

Incorrect Protochunk#setStatus call on chunk generate

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime We're now releasing a release candidate for Minecraft 1.20.1, fixing some critical issues in 1.20. minecraft.net/article/minecr… We're now releasing a release candidate for Minecraft 1.20.1, fixing some critical issues in 1.20. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Apart from all the bug fixes, the release candidate comes with a new language: Serbian, written in Latin script.

Of course, these release candidate versions are extremely small, especially after a major new update. However, there is already a whole list of bug reports from hundreds of players across the globe on Mojang's bug tracker website. This is regarding the 1.20 version and even the 1.20.1 release candidate 1.

This entails that some players are still experiencing new bugs that need Mojang's attention. However, some of them might also be device-specific issues.

How to download the latest Minecraft 1.20.1 release candidate 1

Players can easily download the Minecraft 1.20.1 release candidate 1 from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

Downloading the latest release candidate of the game is extremely easy. Since it is only for Java Edition, players can open the official game launcher and search for the "latest snapshot" version in the drop-down menu. Underneath the main name, "1.20.1-RC1" will be written, confirming that it is the latest version. If players cannot see any snapshot versions, they must enable them from the "Installation" tab.

Simply select it and hit play. The launcher will automatically download all the necessary files to run the release candidate version. Always remember to create a new world in it, as it is not a stable release of Trails and Tales.

