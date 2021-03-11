Minecraft Bedrock Edition update 1.16.210 adds features that act as teasers for the upcoming 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update.

Not a massive update by any stretch, 1.16.210 mainly consists of bug fixes, with some new additions being brought into the game as well. This update was released on March 9, 2021.

As the Caves and Cliffs patch edges ever-closer, every update that isn't 1.17 makes Minecraft players even more excited for what promises to be a massive release. More news on the Caves and Cliffs update can be found in the article linked below.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.16.210 Patch Notes: Full list of changes

Nether Ambiance

New ambiance sounds have been added to each Nether biome, making them even spookier. Besides some server side tools and commands, that is it in terms of additions.

Bug Fixes

Listed below is a list of the most notable bugs that were fixed in update 1.16.210:

Added Text to Speech option in Audio settings

New loading tip

Fullscreen can now be toggled with F11

Since Mixer is no longer in business, broadcasting options are no longer available

Using bone meal in Warm Ocean biome results in sea grass, coral, and coral fans

Fixed a crash when opening Achievements menu

Fixed a crash occuring when leaving a world

Players no longer take fall damage when opening a Shulker box

Mobs are able to hit above and below them again

Ender Dragon will no longer appear jittery

TNT detonated in water will now launch the player

Redstone dust is displayed as "Redstone Dust" instead of just Redstone

Shown: A self made mini Warm Ocean biome, which is now easier to create! (Image via u/ccm695 on Reddit)

More Bug Fixes

Screen resolution will no longer flicker, causing Minecraft to resize window

Screen reader now reads Whispers and Announcements

Command blocks no longer censor numbers

New Achievement screen has been added

