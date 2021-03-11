Minecraft Bedrock Edition update 1.16.210 adds features that act as teasers for the upcoming 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update.
Not a massive update by any stretch, 1.16.210 mainly consists of bug fixes, with some new additions being brought into the game as well. This update was released on March 9, 2021.
As the Caves and Cliffs patch edges ever-closer, every update that isn't 1.17 makes Minecraft players even more excited for what promises to be a massive release. More news on the Caves and Cliffs update can be found in the article linked below.
Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.16.210 Patch Notes: Full list of changes
Nether Ambiance
New ambiance sounds have been added to each Nether biome, making them even spookier. Besides some server side tools and commands, that is it in terms of additions.
Bug Fixes
Listed below is a list of the most notable bugs that were fixed in update 1.16.210:
- Added Text to Speech option in Audio settings
- New loading tip
- Fullscreen can now be toggled with F11
- Since Mixer is no longer in business, broadcasting options are no longer available
- Using bone meal in Warm Ocean biome results in sea grass, coral, and coral fans
- Fixed a crash when opening Achievements menu
- Fixed a crash occuring when leaving a world
- Players no longer take fall damage when opening a Shulker box
- Mobs are able to hit above and below them again
- Ender Dragon will no longer appear jittery
- TNT detonated in water will now launch the player
- Redstone dust is displayed as "Redstone Dust" instead of just Redstone
More Bug Fixes
- Screen resolution will no longer flicker, causing Minecraft to resize window
- Screen reader now reads Whispers and Announcements
- Command blocks no longer censor numbers
- New Achievement screen has been added
