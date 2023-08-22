Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Pocket Edition have been around since 2012. However, the hardcore mode has not yet been officially integrated into the game. While we await its official introduction, this mode can be enjoyed by installing a mod pack or an add-on in your system. This will require a texture, resource, and behavior pack.

In this article, we will present you with a clever workaround to experience the hardcore mode in Minecraft Bedrock and what you can expect from this challenging gameplay.

How to play Hardcore in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft Hardcore mode add-on for Bedrock edition (Image via mcpedl.com)

To experience the thrill of hardcore mode in Minecraft Bedrock, you must get an add-on from mcpedl. Simply navigate to the mcpedl page, locate the link, and proceed with the download.

To install the add-on, you must first acquire and install the three packs previously mentioned. They collectively enhance your gameplay experience and bring the hardcore mode to life. Once you've set up the packs, it's time to start your new adventure.

Before you jump into the world, ensure that the behavior pack is activated, a crucial step to enable the hardcore mode in-game. Double-check that the resource pack is also active, enabling the "hardcore mode ultimate" option. With all systems in place, you're ready to dive into the Minecraft universe and embrace hardcore mode's challenges.

What can you expect from the hardcore mode in Minecraft Bedrock?

Hardcore behavior pack (Image via Mojang Studios)

In this alternative hardcore mode, dying comes with a unique twist. You cannot interact with the world entities, but you may only enjoy your creations in spectate mode after your death.

If you meet your end, you won't lose everything. Your inventory will retain a compass that gives you the direction of any other player present in the world. Moreover, you are going to have Elytra in your inventory as well as feathers. The Elytra grants you the power to soar through the skies. Simply scroll through your items to activate it, and you'll be ready to explore the realm from a breathtaking perspective.

Respawning in hardcore mode using commands (Image via Mojang Studios)

However, even in hardcore mode, facing an unfortunate death is possible. You may not need to worry as there is a solution. A simple command, "/function hm-respawn," will ensure you swiftly return to the game. Although it might break the traditional hardcore rules, it can be a lifeline if you encounter unexpected glitches or challenges that threaten your progress.