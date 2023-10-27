Minecraft Bedrock ore distribution guide: Where to find every ore 

Minecraft is blessed with several aspects of adventure and exploration. This adventure's progress depends on the resources one must obtain to level up and craft items. Ores play a critical role in this aspect, which can help you create items like weapons, armor, tools, fuel, and more. While ores like iron are common, the number of applications is so vast that one can never have enough.

At the same time, rare ores like diamonds are always a treat, which can help craft sturdy items. Therefore, knowing the location of all these ores is imperative, which can ease the gameplay.

Minecraft Bedrock Ore Distribution: Guide to Find Every Ore

Ore Distribution in Minecraft

The Minecraft world is divided into chunks, each comprising a set of sixteen blocks in every direction. Each chunk has its own ore generation system, and the game generates the world one chunk at a time. This process of producing ores in every one of these blocks is referred to as ore distribution. This holds true for the Java and Bedrock editions.

The height of the world has a greater impact on the ore distribution than chunks. The 1.18 Caves and Cliff update revamped the world height in Minecraft. The maximum build height was changed to 320 blocks, while the lowest point was -64 blocks.

Chart showing the ore distribution for all the ores generation after the 1.18 update that also applies to Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

This change greatly impacted the distribution of the ores in the Overworld. Each ore is usually found in a particular height range denoted by the Y axis on the coordinate scale. One can use this to locate specific ores easily. However, for certain ores, ore distribution is also based on biomes.

Ores like diamonds and redstone can be found between Y levels -64 and 16, with the most optimum level being -59. The recent update has increased the diamond ore formation in the deepslate regions of the game.

Lapis, being one of the rarest ore in Minecraft, is also found between Y levels of -64 and 64, with the best level being 0.

The distribution of gold is unique in the Overworld. Gold can be found between Y levels of -64 and 32 as a normal spawn, with the best level being -16. However, these stats vary slightly when finding gold in the Badlands biome. The Y levels to find gold in these biomes are between 32 and 256.

Copper is another unique ore added in Minecraft. It can be found between Y levels of -16 and 112, with 48 being the best. This applies to all biomes, including Dripstone caves, where copper veins are more likely to generate than other locations in Minecraft.

Emerald ore is quite rare in the game. While emeralds are generally obtained via trading and loot chests, emerald ores can also be scattered in mountainous regions. The best Y levels to look for emerald ores are between -16 and 256, with 235 being the most optimum level.

Iron and Coal are one of the most valuable ores in the game. Iron ores can be found between Y levels of -64 and 256, with the best level being 16 or 232. Coal can be found between Y levels of 0 and 256, with the best level being 96. Stony peak biomes are one of the best biomes to locate iron and coal ores easily.

Lastly, ancient debris is one of the most treasured ores found in the Nether realm. It can be found between Y levels of 8 and 119 in the Nether, with 15 being the best.

Ore distribution in Minecraft is relatively simple to understand, and one can easily seek these ores by following the Y levels for each. While these levels can be beneficial, it is also advisable for players to look for structures and regions like ravines and caves, which increase chances of obtaining ores significantly.