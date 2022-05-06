5 best Minecraft enchantments for Netherite leggings

Netherite was a controversial addition to Minecraft. Players were dumbfounded when Mojang added a new material that surpassed diamond, which had reigned as the king for the game’s entire lifespan. However, after using the material for a while, the community has calmed down, and now Netherite sits happily at the top of the game’s tree of materials, and players have accepted this addition fully.

With the addition of this new material, many players have started wondering about the best enchantments to place on a character’s armor. This article will discuss different enchantments for netherite Leggings.

What are the 5 best enchantments for netherite leggings in Minecraft

5) Mending

Mending is an incredible enchantment. However, its strengths are not as apparent when it is the only enchantment applied. Hence, it is placed lower on the list. When combined with other enchantments, it is easily one of the best in Minecraft.

Mending grants items the ability to heal durability damage when the player gains XP, at a rate of two durability per point of experience gained. If multiple pieces of mending gear are equipped at a time, durability restoration is assigned randomly for each experience gained.

4) Blast protection

Blast protection protecting a player from TNT (Image via Minecraft)

Blast protection is the most limited out of the protection enchantments. It only applies to creeper explosions, ghast fireballs, and TNT. The most common out of which is the creeper, and even then, players should avoid caves and the overworld at night.

However, the protection granted by the enchantment is considerable. It provides an eight percent damage reduction for each level. Since it caps out at four, this maxes out at 32% reduced explosion damage.

3) Fire protection

A player using fire protection to reduce fire damage (Image via Minecraft)

Fire protection is slightly more useful than blast protection, simply due to the fact that in the bedrock version of Minecraft, if a player has a total of seven or more levels of fire protection, they are totally immune to being set ablaze. Java edition players get a weaker version of this effect, having their time on fire reduced by 15% of the highest level of fire protection the player has.

2) Projectile protection

A blaze, one of the things projectile protection helps to defend against (Image via Minecraft)

Projectile protection is the best out of the specialized protection enchantments the game has to offer. It has the same damage reduction formula as the other specialized enchantments at eight percent per level. This specialized damage reduction enchantment applies to most sources. The full list of projectiles the game considers for the enchantment are:

Arrows

Thrown tridents

Shulker bullets

Llama spit

Blaze fireballs

Direct impact ghast fireballs

Direct impact wither skulls

Given the wide array of situations where this enchantment applies, in a contest between projectile, fire, and blast protection, projectile protection enchantment comes out on top as the best.

1) Protection

The protection enchantment is by far the best one in the game. While other protections on this list are limited to a certain damage type or source of damage, protection simply reduces damage across the board but at a reduced rate. Instead of the usual eight percent reduction per level, protection grants a four percent reduction per level.

Despite this reduced formula, this is still the best enchantment to use. A player has four armor slots, which means a player can have up to four protective enchantments of any kind.

Players could have one of each, which would mean 16% reduced damage across the board, and then 32% reduction for each specialized type. However, simply using four pieces of protection enchantment at the max level means all damage is reduced by 64%.

This means that four pieces of generic protection gear is better for every situation outside of having fully enchanted specialized gear. However, since that specialized gear would get no bonus outside of its specific situation, protection is by far the best way to go.

Edited by Mayank Shete