Minecraft Championship (MCC) 25: Date, time, teams, and more

The Minecraft Championship or MCC, as it is more commonly called, is a minigame-focused tournament between popular content creators. Big names like Dream, Tubbo, Ranboo, and Grian have all taken part in the event before.

The official MCC Twitter account recently revealed a lot of information about the latest edition of the tournament, including the date it will take place and the contesting teams.

Minecraft Championship 25 date and time

MCC 25 will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Since the original tweet did not reveal the time, viewers assumed the tournament would begin at 8 pm BST, just like previous editions. This has since been confirmed via the bio of the MCC Twitter account.

The teams participating in MCC 25

All 10 of the teams for Minecraft Championship 25 have been revealed on the official MCC Twitter account.

The first five teams were revealed on September 8, 2022. They are the Red Rabbits, the Orange Ocelots, the Yellow Yaks, the Lime Llamas, and the Green Geckos.

The second wave of team reveals occurred on September 9, 2022. They are the Cyan Coyotes, the Aqua Axolotls, the Blue Bats, the Purple Pandas, and the Pink Parrots.

Here are all the teams and their members:

Red Rabbits: Sapnap, Foolish Gamers, Ponk, and vGumiho

Orange Ocelots: Hannahxxrose, Aimsey, Velvet, and 5up

Yellow Yaks: Punz, Antfrost, Shubble, and Blushi

Lime Llamas: PeteZahHutt, CaptainSparklez, AntVenom, and Solidarity

Green Geckos: Smallishbeans, jojosolos, GoodTimesWithScar, and Seapeekay

Cyan Coyotes: HBomb94, Tubbo, KaraCorvus, and KryticZeuz

Aqua Axolotls: Purpled, Ranboo, Jack Manifold, and Snifferish

Blue Bats: Illumina, FalseSymmetry, ElainaExe, and PearlescentMoon

Purple Pandas: Fruitberries, awesamdude, Eret, and Wisp

Pink Parrots: Grian, Philza, Smajor, Wilbur Soot

Players to watch at MCC 25

The four players to watch out for in MCC 25 (Image via Minecraft)

There are always players to look out for at every Minecraft Championship edition.

Fruitberries has two wins under his belt (MCC 6 and MCC 9). He was on teams that made it to the final showdown four more times, but they all failed to win.

Smajor has appeared in every single canon MCC event and is a co-organizer of the tournament. He has a total of four wins (MCC 3, MCC 5, MCC 14, and MCC 18). Including two non-canon events, he has made it to the final round an additional five times.

Hbomb94 is one of only three players in MCC history to have achieved a total of five canon victories. The other two players with this achievement are Sapnap and Dream.

Hbomb94 has played since MCC 1, making him a veteran player. He has won MCC 2, MCC 7, MCC 9, MCC 14, and MCC 20. He also has four second-place team wins.

Sapnap might be the best MCC player out there. He has won five canon events (MCC 11, MCC 15, MCC 18, MCC 19, MCC 21) and the non-canon MCC All-Star event. This brings his total to an incredible six wins. He also has two additional top-two team finishes.

