Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs: Complete list of competing teams

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is an event where the best content creators from all over the world compete in special mini-games. These mini-games are designed to test their skills through agility, teamwork, combat, speed, and wit.
Points are awarded to teams based on their performance. The team with the most points will be crowned champions.
During the Underdogs event, the participating teams will only consist of players who have never won an MCC before.
Participants will also not have their victories counted for the official MCC winnings list. This is because the event is considered to be non-canon, and the rules may be a bit laxer.
Nevertheless, even though the event is non-canon, it should still prove to be a highly exciting one that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.
Teams in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs
NoxCrew has posted a list of teams for MCC 27 on the official MC Championship Twitter feed.
Listed below are the teams participating in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs and their respective members.
Pink Parrots
- ItzFunneh
- Rainbow
- GoldenGlare
- DaconiteDragon
Purple Pandas
- Blushi
- FireBreathMan
- Bdubs
- impulseSV
Blue Bats
- Nihachu
- Awesamdude
- Elaina_Exe
- Ponk
Aqua Axolotls
- Valkyrae
- Ludwig
- Aimsey
- Ranboo
Cyan Coyotes
- DisguisedToast
- BoxBox
- ItzMasayoshi
- iiTzTimmy
Green Geckos
- Foolish Gamers
- Sykkuno
- TinaKitten
- kkatamina
Lime Llamas
- Gizzy Gazza
- Joey Graceffa
- Strawburry17
- Kreekcraft
Yellow Yaks
- Jack Manifold
- RTGame
- RedVelvetCake
- James Marriott
Orange Ocelots
- DanTDM
- AntVenom
- vGumiho
- BaboAbe
Red Rabbits
- Hannahxxrose
- PearlescentMoon
- Gee Nelly
- LDShadowLady
When and where can fans watch MCC 27 Underdogs?
The Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs will be livestreamed on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8:00 pm GMT.
Fans who want to watch the event can check it out on the official Minecraft Championship Twitch stream via NoxCrew by heading to their official page.
They can also tune in to their favorite content creators' channels to watch MCC 27 Underdogs. Many of them will be streaming the event.
What can fans expect from the Minecraft Championship 27 event?
Fans can expect a lot of chaos in the upcoming Minecraft Championship 27 event, with so many underdogs fighting for their shot at glory.
The tournament will have 10 teams of four players each, and they will need to travel to the Decision Dome during each round. In this area, the teams will vote on the next mini-game that they will play. The game with the most votes will be played next.
Participants must work their way through eight rounds of intense mini-games. The fan-favorite Parkour Warrior is also making a return. In this stage-based mini-game, players must test their jumping skills and earn points for their teams with risky bonuses.
As MCC 27 Underdogs progresses, teams will earn more and more points. Mini-games played later in the tournament are worth more points.
After the conclusion of the mini-games, the team with the most points will be crowned the winner of MCC 27 Underdogs.
Which teams will you be cheering for this time? Let us know in the comments section below.
For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki