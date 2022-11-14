Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championships 27 - Underdogs began and concluded on November 12, 2022. Ten teams comprised of content creators, some of whom had never won a previous championship or canon event, duked it out in a minigame-based competition for the top spot.
At the end of the competition, team Purple Pandas emerged victorious, garnering the most coins after consistently high performance. The team comprised of FireBreathMan, Blushi, BdoubleO100, and impulseSV turned in their top performances in five of the nine overall minigames.
The Purple Pandas sealed their MCC win by defeating the Cyan Coyotes in the Dodgebolt showdown with a score of 3-1. FireBreathMan led the way for the team, garnering the most coins of any Minecraft player in the championship.
Though the Purple Pandas won MCC 27, each team and their players put forth a valiant effort all around.
Breaking down Minecraft Championships 27's results
Over the course of nine minigames, Minecraft content creators battled each other through various ways to rack up coins for their teams. By the end of the initial slate of minigames, five of the nine minigames had been won handily by the Purple Pandas, with FireBreathMan leading the way.
The Cyan Coyotes, sporting the second-highest coin total, faced off against the Pandas in Dodgebolt. Though they stormed back for a win in the second round, the Purple Pandas took rounds one, three, and four to seal the championship win in Minecraft Championships 27.
Team wins by Minigame
- TGTTOSAWAF - Purple Pandas
- Battle Box - Purple Pandas
- Ace Race - Purple Pandas
- Grid Runners - Red Rabbits
- Meltdown - Cyan Coyotes
- Hole in the Wall - Purple Pandas
- Parkour Tag - Orange Ocelots
- Sands of Time - Purple Pandas
- Dodgebolt - Purple Pandas defeat Cyan Coyotes 3-1
Final team standings by Coins collected
- Purple Pandas - 20,261
- Cyan Coyotes - 17,440
- Red Rabbits - 17,358
- Blue Bats - 17,064
- Green Geckos - 16,160
- Orange Ocelots - 15,381
- Aqua Axolotls -14,938
- Yellow Yaks - 11, 797
- Lime Llamas - 10,721
- Pink Parrots - 6,210
Final individual standings by Coins collected
- FireBreathMan 3,828
- Hannahxxrose - 2,925
- FoolishG - 2,932
- Ranboo - 2,794
- Ponk - 2,787
- Blushi - 2,753
- PearlescentMoon - 2,582
- awesamdude - 2,558
- ItzMasayoshi - 2,431
- Not_iiTzTimmy - 2,376
- AntVenom/Karacorvus - Tied at 2,189
- boxbox22 - 2,165
- vGumiho - 2,033
- ImpulseSV - 2,008
- KreekCraft - 1,951
- RedVelvetCake - 1,945
- DisguisedToast - 1,939
- DanTDM - 1,927
- aimsey - 1,893
- GeeNelly - 1,859
- BaboAbe - 1,858
- ElainaExe - 1,855
- BdoubleO100 - 1,801
- Kkatamina_/LDShadowLady - Tied at 1,733
- ludwigahgren - 1,717
- Sykkuno - 1,715
- GizzyGazza - 1,661
- JackManifoldTV - 1,616
- Nihachu - 1,532
- ItsValkyrae - 1,232
- Magistrex - 1,221
- JamesDoesMining - 1,134
- DraconiteDragon 1,043
- ItsFunneh - 995
- JOYGRACEFFA - 919
- GamerBurry - 884
- GoldenGlare - 682
- Painting Rainbows - 566
While each player surely gave it their all, only the Purple Pandas emerged victorious in Minecraft Championship 27. However, teams that didn't meet expectations will be given another opportunity during MCC 28, which should arrive sometime in December.
The minigame rotation will change, and the teams will be shuffled, giving even more Minecraft players who haven't had the opportunity to score a championship win another opportunity to take it all.
