Minecraft Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championships 27 - Underdogs began and concluded on November 12, 2022. Ten teams comprised of content creators, some of whom had never won a previous championship or canon event, duked it out in a minigame-based competition for the top spot.

At the end of the competition, team Purple Pandas emerged victorious, garnering the most coins after consistently high performance. The team comprised of FireBreathMan, Blushi, BdoubleO100, and impulseSV turned in their top performances in five of the nine overall minigames.

The Purple Pandas sealed their MCC win by defeating the Cyan Coyotes in the Dodgebolt showdown with a score of 3-1. FireBreathMan led the way for the team, garnering the most coins of any Minecraft player in the championship.

Though the Purple Pandas won MCC 27, each team and their players put forth a valiant effort all around.

Breaking down Minecraft Championships 27's results

Over the course of nine minigames, Minecraft content creators battled each other through various ways to rack up coins for their teams. By the end of the initial slate of minigames, five of the nine minigames had been won handily by the Purple Pandas, with FireBreathMan leading the way.

The Cyan Coyotes, sporting the second-highest coin total, faced off against the Pandas in Dodgebolt. Though they stormed back for a win in the second round, the Purple Pandas took rounds one, three, and four to seal the championship win in Minecraft Championships 27.

Team wins by Minigame

TGTTOSAWAF - Purple Pandas

- Purple Pandas Battle Box - Purple Pandas

- Purple Pandas Ace Race - Purple Pandas

- Purple Pandas Grid Runners - Red Rabbits

- Red Rabbits Meltdown - Cyan Coyotes

- Cyan Coyotes Hole in the Wall - Purple Pandas

- Purple Pandas Parkour Tag - Orange Ocelots

- Orange Ocelots Sands of Time - Purple Pandas

- Purple Pandas Dodgebolt - Purple Pandas defeat Cyan Coyotes 3-1

Final team standings by Coins collected

Purple Pandas - 20,261 Cyan Coyotes - 17,440 Red Rabbits - 17,358 Blue Bats - 17,064 Green Geckos - 16,160 Orange Ocelots - 15,381 Aqua Axolotls -14,938 Yellow Yaks - 11, 797 Lime Llamas - 10,721 Pink Parrots - 6,210

Final individual standings by Coins collected

FireBreathMan 3,828 Hannahxxrose - 2,925 FoolishG - 2,932 Ranboo - 2,794 Ponk - 2,787 Blushi - 2,753 PearlescentMoon - 2,582 awesamdude - 2,558 ItzMasayoshi - 2,431 Not_iiTzTimmy - 2,376 AntVenom/Karacorvus - Tied at 2,189 boxbox22 - 2,165 vGumiho - 2,033 ImpulseSV - 2,008 KreekCraft - 1,951 RedVelvetCake - 1,945 DisguisedToast - 1,939 DanTDM - 1,927 aimsey - 1,893 GeeNelly - 1,859 BaboAbe - 1,858 ElainaExe - 1,855 BdoubleO100 - 1,801 Kkatamina_/LDShadowLady - Tied at 1,733 ludwigahgren - 1,717 Sykkuno - 1,715 GizzyGazza - 1,661 JackManifoldTV - 1,616 Nihachu - 1,532 ItsValkyrae - 1,232 Magistrex - 1,221 JamesDoesMining - 1,134 DraconiteDragon 1,043 ItsFunneh - 995 JOYGRACEFFA - 919 GamerBurry - 884 GoldenGlare - 682 Painting Rainbows - 566

While each player surely gave it their all, only the Purple Pandas emerged victorious in Minecraft Championship 27. However, teams that didn't meet expectations will be given another opportunity during MCC 28, which should arrive sometime in December.

The minigame rotation will change, and the teams will be shuffled, giving even more Minecraft players who haven't had the opportunity to score a championship win another opportunity to take it all.

