5 best streamers who have won Minecraft Championships

Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 concluded just a couple of days ago, leaving viewers to reminisce on past championships while waiting for the announcement of Minecraft Championship 15.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four players, who compete in eight different minigames chosen randomly by the participants.

These tournaments have seen many different participants come and go over the years. Some have returned to compete in further tournaments, and others have never looked back.

Top 5 Minecraft Streamers who have won past Minecraft Championships

5) Karl Jacobs

Karl Jacobs might have only been on one winning team, but he holds the infamy for being the champion to have the least amount of coins.

Karl has participated in both Minecraft Championship 11 and Minecraft Championship 13. It was during the eleventh installment of the championships that he achieved this infamy.

He teamed up with Clay "Dream," Nick "Sapnap," and George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson on Team Fuschia Frankensteins. Their team swept the final activity, crowning them the champions of Minecraft Championship 11.

Karl, however, only placed thirty-fourth individually with 1,329 total coins. This crowned him the champion to place the lowest individually and still win with the least amount of coins.

4) Quig

Ryan "Quig" has been a long time competitor in the Minecraft Championships. He's been competing in the games since the second tournament in 2020.

Since then, he's managed to slip quite a few wins under his belt. He's placed first individually in the first, eighth and tenth Minecraft Championships. He's also been on winning teams in the second and fifth Minecraft Championships.

He also currently holds the official tournament records for a multitude of events: "Global: Most Total Eliminations," "Global: Most Eliminations In One Event," "Global: Most Coins Earned," "Battle Box: Most Eliminations," "Rocket Spleef: Most Eliminations," "Survival Games: Most Wins," "Survival Games: Most Eliminations," "Survival Games: Most Chests Looted," "Bingo But Fast: Most Completions," "TGTTOSAWAF: Most Completions," "Parkour Warrior: Most Challenge Completions" and "Legacy: Parkour Warrior: Most Challenge Completions."

3) Technoblade

Technoblade is an incredibly formidable opponent to encounter in the Minecraft Championships. He's been participating since the second tournament, and recently returned from his championship hiatus for Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

In the time that he's participated, he's managed to be on winning teams in the eighth and fourth Minecraft Championships. He also scored first individually in Minecraft Championship 4.

Technoblade is one of two competitors to have never placed outside the top ten both individually and overall, the other being Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clement. He also currently holds several tournament records

2) PeteZahHutt

Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clement has been another frequently recurring competitor in the Minecraft Championships.

He's renowned for being one of the strongest and most consistent competitors in terms of outcome. He hasn't placed lower than the top five, individually, in every tournament he's competed in. He also holds the individual record for most podium appearances.

He's scored team victories in the third, seventh and tenth Minecraft Championships. He's also managed to claim individual victories in the third, sixth, seventh, thirteenth and fourteenth Minecraft Championships.

Brandon currently holds tournament records for: "Global: Most Event Wins," "Global: Average Event Coins," "Snowbolt: Most Participations," "Battle Box: Most Round Wins," "Hole In The Wall: Most Wins," "Legacy: Fastest Foot Race Lap" and "Legacy: Foot Race Fastest Completion."

1) HBomb94

Liam "Hbomb94" Heneghan has been another long time competitor in the Minecraft Championships since their debut in 2019.

He's been on the winning teams three times in the second, seventh, ninth, and fourteenth Minecraft Championships. Currently, he's the only competitor to have four overall team wins in the Minecraft Championships.

Liam also currently holds tournament records for: "Global: Most Event Wins," "Survival Games: Most Eliminations," "Bingo But Fast: Most First Completions," "Ace Race: Python's Crypt Fastest Lap" and "Ace Race: Python's Crypt Fastest Completion."

