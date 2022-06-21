5 facts you likely didn't know about the Minecraft Championships (MCC)

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of invite-only events that have been held monthly since November 17, 2019. The event is a collaborative effort between The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The latter is responsible for creating the ten four-player teams that make up each MCC.

The event consists of ten teams competing in nine randomly chosen minigames. These minigames are designed to test a variety of skills within Minecraft. These skills can range from anything as talent-oriented as player-versus-player combat or parkour to general skills like memorization, teamwork, and puzzle-solving.

MCC operates on a coin collection system to measure individual and team points. Throughout the nine minigames, the stakes are raised as the amount of coins a team/individual can earn will be multiplied by increasing increments over time. MCC is a game of skill and strategy, as a specific minigame being played at the wrong time can cripple teams.

There is much to learn about this titular event that fans look forward to every month. In this article, we'll count down five fun facts about the Minecraft Championships.

Minecraft Championship Trivia: Retired minigames, inactive competitors, and more

5) 41 inactive/one-time players have taken part in MCC

The streamers participating in the event are one of, if not the most, appealing aspects of the Minecraft Championships. That said, some incredible competitors have either taken part in one event and decided not to return or have been a part of multiple events and have also decided not to return to MCC.

In total, there are 41 inactive and one-time competitors. Inactive participants are classified by competitors who have either not taken part in the past seven canon events or explicitly stated that they won't be returning to MCC.

The following is a full list of all the inactive competitors in the Minecraft Championships:

BBPaws

Bitzel

Cxlvxn

DanTDM

FlorianFunke

James Charles

JeromeASF

Joey Graceffa

Katherine Elizabeth

LaurenzSide

LDShadowLady

Mefs

Mini Muka

Plumbella

Rafessor

RIPmika

Steph0sims

Strawburry17

Technoblade

ToxxxicSupport

Vikkstar123

VoiceoverPete

Yammyxox

The following is a list of all one-time competitors in MCC:

Dethridge

Graser10

iHasCupquake

iJevin

iskall85

JackSucksAtLife

Jameskii

JC The Caster

Jestanii

Ludwig

Marielitai

NettyPlays

Pokimane

Scot Griswold

Skeppy

Slimecicle

TankMatt

Wolv21

4) There is a public version of MCC in the works

On May 29, 2021, The Noxcrew revealed a new project that the team has been working on, Minecraft Championship Island ("MCCi").

MCCi has been in the works for over a year now, but it's conceptualized to be a completely public version of the minigames from the Minecraft Championships.

The server will notably be lacking its tournament format, but that's simply because holding continuous tournament-style events for the public would be near impossible to oversee.

MCCi will be similar to the server competitors use to train for MCC, meaning it will highlight more on giving fans a chance to compete in the minigames they know and love from the original MCC.

MCCi is set to release sometime in 2022, so fans should keep their eyes peeled for new information and updated release times.

3) Four minigames have been retired from MCC

With the constant updates and renovations that are being made to the event, it's only natural that a few minigames will be scrapped. So far, there have only been four minigames that have retired completely from MCC.

The four minigames are Lockout Bingo, Bingo But Fast, Foot Race, and Rocket Spleef.

Many of these minigames retired before MCC 14, so newer tournament fans may not even have seen these games in action.

2) Wilbur Soot has an extensive history with Ace Race

Throughout the second season of the Minecraft Championships (MCC 14 and onwards), Wilbur Soot has established his lore with one of the minigames, Ace Race.

Ace Race replaced the former parkour/racing minigame, Foot Race. Wilbur had already despised the former game and developed the same distaste for Ace Race when it was introduced as its replacement.

Whenever Ace Race was played, he would monologue about his relationship with the game as his "enemy." His monologues about the minigame often felt like they were straight out of the script from the musical Hamilton.

Eventually, Wilbur loved Ace Race, canonically marrying the minigame during Minecraft Championship 22. His love for the minigame holds up even in the tournaments he isn't in, as, during MCC Pride 2022, he burst into Shubble's room and took over her computer when it came time to play Ace Race.

Wilbur's love for Ace Race has to be one of the greatest enemies-turned-lovers sagas of all time, and it's a perfect, humourous addition to MCC.

1) The Sapphire Simmers

One of the recurring teams of four that have participated in several Minecraft Championships is Team Blue Bats, comprised of DrGluon, Vixella, KryticZeuz, and James Turner. The four are often a foursome when it comes to the event, not being separated as they choose to compete together.

In MCC 10, their team name was temporarily changed to Team Sapphire Simmers in ode to their stream content, which mostly consists of The Sims.

The foursome is often an easily overlooked team, as they compete in the tournament for fun rather than to win, so it's nice to see a team name being temporarily changed to honor them and their content.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far