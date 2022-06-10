Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 2022: First half of the competing teams announced 

On June 6, 2022, The Noxcrew released a series of tweets revealing the first five of the ten teams that will be competing in Minecraft Championship Pride 2022 on June 18, 2022.

The Minecraft Championships (also known as MCC) are a monthly series of invite-only events that have been coordinated through the combined efforts of The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" since its debut on November 17, 2019. The latter, Smjaor is primarily known for assembling each of the ten four-player teams that participate in the events.

The participants compete in a sequence of nine minigames that are designed to test a variety of skills, such as parkour, player-versus-player combat, and puzzle-solving.

The event operates on a coin-collecting system to measure both individual and team points. The two teams that have collected the most coins at the end of the nine minigames have a chance to compete for the win in the final activity, Dodgebolt, the victor of which will be crowned the winner of that MCC.

MCC Pride 2022 is the second event that's been held to honor the month of June as the LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The first event doing so was held last year, Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

Who will be participating in Minecraft Championship Pride 2022?

On Monday, The Noxcrew announced the first half of the ten total teams that will be participating in Minecraft Championship Pride 2022. As always, the remaining five teams will be revealed the following day. In this case, it means the rest of the teams will be announced sometime in the afternoon of June 7.

MCC Pride 2022 is considered a non-canon event in the series of Minecraft Championships. This means that it's considered its own special event, separate from the main series of Minecraft Championships. These non-canon events often have special themes and slightly different competitors than who viewers are used to seeing compete in MCC.

Here are the first five of the ten teams that will be competing in MCC Pride 2022:

Team Red Rabbits:

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Karl Jacobs

Foolish Gamers

Team Orange Ocelots:

Illumina

InTheLittleWood

Snifferish

ElainaExe

Team Yellow Yaks:

Smajor

GeminiTay

Shubble

Grian

Team Lime Llamas:

Krtzyy

Spifey

Eret

Ponk

Team Green Geckos:

Ludwig

Valkyrae

Sykkuno

Lazarbeam

MCC Pride 2022 will see the return of several interesting competitors, as well as the debut of a few others. Karl Jacobs and Noah "Foolish Gamers" are among some of the competitors returning to the event; Karl hasn't competed since MCC 17.

Rachell "Valkyrae," Sykkuno, and Ludwig are unfamiliar faces to MCC. All three of them will be making their Minecraft Championship debut during MCC Pride 2022. The trio's teammate, Lannan "Lazarbeam," however, has participated in the event before but hasn't played since MCC Pride 2021.

