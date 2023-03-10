Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29: Competing teams, timings, how to watch, and more

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29 is on the horizon. The event will host an exciting assortment of mini-games, and well-known players will compete against one another to achieve victory.

Fans of Minecraft will certainly be entertained by the high-octane gameplay. With the exciting event on the horizon, they will want to know exactly what to expect, as well as when and how to tune in.

Green Geckos and Aqua Axolotls are among teams competing at Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29

For those who may not be familiar with the MCC, the event is a fantastical foray into highly competitive Minecraft games. It consists of 10 different teams of four players each. Each one of these teams is named after a color and an animal.

Team members must work together to get through eight different mini-games that are selected with a vote. Each of these mini-games tests players with various skills in Minecraft, such as parkour, survival, flying, building, and more. The top two teams after eight mini-games will move on to the final round.

In the final round, the two teams will face off against one another, and whoever wins will be crowned the champions of MCC 29.

Listed below are all the teams (and their members) who are set to participate in MCC 29.

1) Green Geckos

Green Geckos for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Listed below are the team members of Green Geckos:

Purpled

GeorgeNotFound

vGumiho

Snifferish

2) Lime Llamas

Lime Llamas for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Listed below are the team members of Lime Llamas:

PeteZahHutt

Seapeekay

KaraCorvus

Solidarity

3) Yellow Yaks

Yellow Yaks for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Listed below are the team members of Yellow Yaks:

Fruitberries

Sneegsnag

CaptainSparklez

CaptainPuffy

4) Orange Ocelots

Orange Ocelots for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Listed below are the team members of Orange Ocelots:

Ph1LzA

Ryguyrocky

Smallishbeans

impulseSV

5) Red Rabbits

Red Rabbits for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Listed below are the team members of Red Rabbits:

Sapnap

5up

Jack Manifold

Eret

6) Cyan Coyotes

Cyan Coyotes for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Listed below are the team members of Cyan Coyotes:

jojosolos

Ranboo

Smajor

Gee Nelly

7) Aqua Axolotls

Aqua Axolotls for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Listed below are the team members of Aqua Axolotls:

HBomb94

Krtzyy

Cubfan

FalseSymmetry

8) Blue Bats

Blue Bats for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Listed below are the team members of Blue Bats:

FireBreathMan

Aimsey

Shubble

Elaina_Exe

9) Purple Pandas

Purple Pandas for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Listed below are the team members of Purple Pandas:

Punz

Foolish Gamers

Ponk

Michaelmcchill

10) Pink Parrots

Pink Parrots for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Listed below are the team members of Pink Parrots:

Antfrost

Tubbo

Bekyamon

GoodTimesWithScar

When and where to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29

Those who want to watch all the action unfold live can check out the official Noxcrew livestream on Twitch when the event kicks off on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 8:00 GMT. In addition to Twitch, fans can also watch the event on different content creators' livestreams on YouTube.

In the meantime, players can keep tabs on all information about the upcoming MCC fun by checking out the event's official Twitter account (@MCChampionship_).

