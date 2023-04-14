Minecraft Championship (MCC) 30: First half of competing teams announced 

The 29th canon Minecraft Championship is only two weeks away, and it appears that the competitors and their teams are finally being announced. Noxcrew's regular competitive event revealed the latest rosters for half of the participating teams.

Minecraft Championship 30 will take place on April 29, 2023, at 8:00 pm BST. Dozens of beloved content creators will battle it out to collect coins across a slew of minigames until the final battle between the two top-ranked teams begins.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



Should we bring Skyblockle back for good? Those are your first five teams for MCC 30 - catch us tomorrow to see who else will join the fray ⚔️Should we bring Skyblockle back for good? Those are your first five teams for MCC 30 - catch us tomorrow to see who else will join the fray ⚔️👑Should we bring Skyblockle back for good? 👀 https://t.co/1oloHG0UqI

Whichever team wins the final minigame (typically Dodgebolt) will become champions until the next tournament, where the teams and participants are shuffled around, and the minigame madness begins anew.

With that in mind, who are the confirmed participants for Minecraft Championship 30 so far?

Confirmed contestants and teams for Minecraft Championship 30 so far

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



Wow... can't believe MCC is 30 years old! That's basically ancient 🧓 We just can't stay away - MCC 30 kicks off Saturday 29th April at 8pm BST!Wow... can't believe MCC is 30 years old! That's basically ancient 🧓 We just can't stay away - MCC 30 kicks off Saturday 29th April at 8pm BST! 👑Wow... can't believe MCC is 30 years old! That's basically ancient 🧓💀 https://t.co/83EN9Mi6E9

Traditionally, each Minecraft Championship is comprised of 10 total teams, complete with four players each, resulting in 40 total content creators battling it out for supremacy. However, as is customary with the championship series, the same content creators who once teamed up in the previous entries will now be working on new squads, ensuring the playing field stays as balanced as possible.

Each team is denoted by its color, though the mascot changes every so often between championships depending on the theme.

Regardless, Noxcrew and the Minecraft Championship's official Twitter account divulged the details behind half of the participating teams, with the rest to be revealed at a later date.

Here are all the confirmed teams and players for Minecraft Championship 30 so far:

Red Rabbits - Hannahxxrose, Sapnap, CaptainPuffy, CaptainSparklez

- Hannahxxrose, Sapnap, CaptainPuffy, CaptainSparklez Orange Ocelots - SB737, Blushi, Snifferish, HBomb94

- SB737, Blushi, Snifferish, HBomb94 Yellow Yaks - vGumiho, VelvetIsCake, Antfrost, Purpled

- vGumiho, VelvetIsCake, Antfrost, Purpled Lime Llamas - cubfan135, Ph1LzA, Punz, awesamdude

- cubfan135, Ph1LzA, Punz, awesamdude Green Geckos - jojosolos, PeteZahHutt, Michaelmcchill, Kara Corvus

As the list above indicates, the same familiar faces from many of the recent championship outings have returned again, albeit in different team alignments. Regardless, more creators, many of whom have most likely participated in the past, will likely be announced as April 29 approaches.

However, this is pure speculation, as fans and the community won't know for sure who is arriving on each team until Noxcrew or the content creator themselves confirms their addition to the championship roster.

For the time being, fans will have to stay tuned and keep an eye on the championship's official Twitter account and its YouTube channel. If any additional announcements are made, they are certain to come from these outlets.

Additionally, the championship series maintains a Discord server where some announcements are made, as they were on April Fools' Day's "Scuffed" championship and a few previous iterations.

All in all, fans will simply have to play the waiting game for the time being, but they certainly won't have to wait long, given the fast-approaching official date for the 29th canon championship bout. Announcements about the remaining five teams should only be a matter of time.

Poll : 0 votes