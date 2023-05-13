Minecraft Championship (MCC) 31: Second half of competing teams announced

Minecraft Championship (MCC), a highly anticipated event in the sandbox title's community, is all set to kick off its 31st edition on May 20, 2023, at 8:00 pm BST. Organized by Smajor1995 and Noxcrew, MCC has become a staple in the world of Minecraft, attracting thousands of viewers and some of the most prominent content creators from all around the globe.

In MCC, 10 teams of four players compete in a wide array of mini-games that test their Minecraft skills to the limit. These mini-games focus on various core aspects of the game, including combat, parkour, survival, and, most importantly, teamwork. They become increasingly worthwhile as the event progresses, culminating in a final mini-game, where the top two teams clash for the ultimate victory.

List of the second half of competing teams in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 31

For those new to the concept of the Minecraft Championship, here is a brief rundown of what to expect. To kick off each mini-game, players are teleported into the Decision Dome, a unique feature in MCC.

Here, players cast votes for the mini-game they wish to play next by throwing eggs into the Decision Dome dial. Power-ups, which can influence the dial, are provided randomly to the teams. The last-place team receives a power-up as well.

Over the course of the Minecraft event, teams accumulate coins based on their performance in the mini-games. The more coins a team earns, the higher their chance of reaching the final mini-game, Dodgebolt.

This thrilling 4v4 archery mini-game determines the ultimate winners of the event. Played in a best-of-five format, the first team to secure three round wins claims the championship.

Now, the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for. Listed below is the second half of competing teams in MCC 31.

Cyan Coyotes

The Cyan Coyotes for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

First, let's meet the Cyan Coyotes, a formidable team consisting of Aimsey, Bekyamon, Ph1LzA, and PeteZahHutt. Known for their incredible teamwork and strategy, the Cyan Coyotes are sure to put up fierce competition in MCC 31.

Aqua Axolotls

The Aqua Axolotls for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Next, we have the Aqua Axolotls, featuring AntVenom, 5up, Krtzyy, and Ryguyrocky. This team's diverse skill set, ranging from parkour to survival, makes them a formidable force to reckon with.

Blue Bats

The Blue Bats for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

The Blue Bats, composed of Cubfan135, HBomb94, Krinios, and Eret, are known for their innovative tactics and swift in-game decision-making. Their dynamic gameplay has always kept their fans on the edge of their seats.

Purple Pandas

The Purple Pandas for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Next up are the Purple Pandas. Featuring ElainaExe, KryticZeuz, Punz, and Sneegsnag, the Purple Pandas are renowned for their exceptional individual skills and ability to work flawlessly as a team.

Pink Parrots

The Pink Parrots for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Finally, we present the Pink Parrots, a team composed of BadBoyHalo, Illumina, Skeppy, and vGumiho. Known for their adaptability and strategic game planning, the Pink Parrots will be a tough team to beat.

With such a powerhouse lineup, MCC 31 is shaping up to be an event filled with thrilling mini-games, nail-biting finishes, and unrivaled displays of skill. Don't forget to tune in on May 20, 2023, to witness this spectacle unfold.

