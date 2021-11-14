Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: Final standings, winners, and more

The much-awaited Minecraft Championship All-Stars has finally come to an end. MCC All-Stars was a non-canon event like MCC Rising, MCC Pride, and Yogscast's Jingle Jam MCC.
All-Stars also took place to celebrate the second anniversary of the Minecraft Championships. Since it was a non-canon tournament, Noxcrew had to add some twists and conditions. As a result of one of those, MCC All-Stars only featured streamers who have won at least one MCC in the past.
The entire tournament went amazing as Noxcrew admins were not too strict during team building. Fans got to see many iconic teams compete in a series of nine mini-games. The event is finally over, and the results are officially announced.
Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: The end results
Like regular MCCs, Noxcrew hosted eight mini-games in the first phase of the tournament. After that, the top two teams duked it out in a game of Dodgebolt to become the winner of Minecraft Championship All-Stars.
Who won MCC All-Stars?
This time, the two finalists were Yellow Yaks and Red Rabbits. Both teams bravely fought each other to claim the title of winner. After a fierce Dodgebolt fight, Red Rabbits corned Yellow Yaks and defeated the team to win MCC All-Stars.
Final team standings
Red Rabbits featuring Dream, Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, and BadBoyHalo won the tournament. Many viewers expected Red Rabbits to win as it had the complete Dream team.
Here are the overall team standings at the end of MCC All-Stars:
1st: Team Red Rabbits (24064)
- Sapnap
- BadBoyHalo
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
2nd: Team Yellow Yaks (20074)
- Quig
- Shubble
- Seapeekay
- Smajor
3rd: Team Lime Llamas (19230)
- Illumina
- SB737
- Sylvee
- F1NN5TER
4th: Team Cyan Coyotes (18985)
- Punz
- jojosolos
- Captain Puffy
- Blushi
5th: Team Blue Bats (18198)
- Fruitberries
- Falsesymmetry
- ReNDoG
- HBomb94
6th: Team Pink Parrots (15861)
- TommyInnit
- Ph1LzA
- Wilbur Soot
- Tubbo
7th: Team Green Geckos (13666)
- Cubfan
- Ryguyrocky
- PeteZahHutt
- Grian
8th: Team Purple Pandas (12891)
- Krtzyy
- KaraCorvus
- Michaelmcchill
- Burren
9th: Team Orange Ocelots (12606)
- Wisp
- Solidarity
- Smallishbeans
- fWhip
10th: Team Aqua Axolotls (12276)
- Krinios
- Eret
- Bitzel
- MiniMuka
MCC All-Stars' individual player rankings
In MCC, individual rankings are based on the number of coins that players gain during the tournament, and are not affected by the team's overall performance.
Here are the player rankings at the end of Minecraft Championship All-Stars:
- Dream (3605)
- Sapnap (3382)
- fruitberries (3216)
- Quig (3007)
- Illumina (2986)
- Punz (2891)
- GeorgeNotFound (2677)
- Seapeekay (2608)
- BadBoyHalo (2569)
- HBomb94 (2463)
- SB737 (2405)
- jojosolos (2400)
- Krtzyy (2358)
- Smajor1995 (2429)
- PeteZahHutt (2207)
- Ph1LzA (2127)
- TommyInnit (2066)
- Shubble (2057)
- sylvee_ (2029)
- Smallishbeans (1975)
- WilburSoot (1968)
- Bitzel (1960)
- F1NN5TER (1936)
- Blushi 1853)
- CaptainPuffy (1847)
- Tubbo_ (1832)
- Grian (1822)
- FalseSymmetry (1792)
- Krinios (1765)
- Rendog (1716)
- ryguyrocky (1629)
- cubfan135 (1554)
- MiniMuka (1447)
- SolidarityGaming (1416)
- King_Burren (1396)
- Michaelmcchill (1285)
- KaraCorvus (1270)
- fWhip (1264)
- Eret (1245)
- KreekCraft (1044)
- Wisp (284)
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Without a doubt, Minecraft streamer Dream performed the best in MCC All-Stars. The faceless Minecraft star placed top in team, as well as individual rankings.