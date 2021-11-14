Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: Final standings, winners, and more

The much-awaited Minecraft Championship All-Stars has finally come to an end. MCC All-Stars was a non-canon event like MCC Rising, MCC Pride, and Yogscast's Jingle Jam MCC.

All-Stars also took place to celebrate the second anniversary of the Minecraft Championships. Since it was a non-canon tournament, Noxcrew had to add some twists and conditions. As a result of one of those, MCC All-Stars only featured streamers who have won at least one MCC in the past.

The entire tournament went amazing as Noxcrew admins were not too strict during team building. Fans got to see many iconic teams compete in a series of nine mini-games. The event is finally over, and the results are officially announced.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: The end results

Like regular MCCs, Noxcrew hosted eight mini-games in the first phase of the tournament. After that, the top two teams duked it out in a game of Dodgebolt to become the winner of Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

Who won MCC All-Stars?

MCC AS winner (Image via Noxcrew)

This time, the two finalists were Yellow Yaks and Red Rabbits. Both teams bravely fought each other to claim the title of winner. After a fierce Dodgebolt fight, Red Rabbits corned Yellow Yaks and defeated the team to win MCC All-Stars.

Final team standings

Red Rabbits featuring Dream, Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, and BadBoyHalo won the tournament. Many viewers expected Red Rabbits to win as it had the complete Dream team.

Here are the overall team standings at the end of MCC All-Stars:

1st: Team Red Rabbits (24064)

Sapnap

BadBoyHalo

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

2nd: Team Yellow Yaks (20074)

Quig

Shubble

Seapeekay

Smajor

3rd: Team Lime Llamas (19230)

Illumina

SB737

Sylvee

F1NN5TER

4th: Team Cyan Coyotes (18985)

Punz

jojosolos

Captain Puffy

Blushi

5th: Team Blue Bats (18198)

Fruitberries

Falsesymmetry

ReNDoG

HBomb94

6th: Team Pink Parrots (15861)

TommyInnit

Ph1LzA

Wilbur Soot

Tubbo

7th: Team Green Geckos (13666)

Cubfan

Ryguyrocky

PeteZahHutt

Grian

8th: Team Purple Pandas (12891)

Krtzyy

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

Burren

9th: Team Orange Ocelots (12606)

Wisp

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

fWhip

10th: Team Aqua Axolotls (12276)

Krinios

Eret

Bitzel

MiniMuka

MCC All-Stars' individual player rankings

In MCC, individual rankings are based on the number of coins that players gain during the tournament, and are not affected by the team's overall performance.

Here are the player rankings at the end of Minecraft Championship All-Stars:

Dream (3605) Sapnap (3382) fruitberries (3216) Quig (3007) Illumina (2986) Punz (2891) GeorgeNotFound (2677) Seapeekay (2608) BadBoyHalo (2569) HBomb94 (2463) SB737 (2405) jojosolos (2400) Krtzyy (2358) Smajor1995 (2429) PeteZahHutt (2207) Ph1LzA (2127) TommyInnit (2066) Shubble (2057) sylvee_ (2029) Smallishbeans (1975) WilburSoot (1968) Bitzel (1960) F1NN5TER (1936) Blushi 1853) CaptainPuffy (1847) Tubbo_ (1832) Grian (1822) FalseSymmetry (1792) Krinios (1765) Rendog (1716) ryguyrocky (1629) cubfan135 (1554) MiniMuka (1447) SolidarityGaming (1416) King_Burren (1396) Michaelmcchill (1285) KaraCorvus (1270) fWhip (1264) Eret (1245) KreekCraft (1044) Wisp (284)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Without a doubt, Minecraft streamer Dream performed the best in MCC All-Stars. The faceless Minecraft star placed top in team, as well as individual rankings.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan